Remsen, IA

Two-A-Days: Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks

By Noah Sacco
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Coming off three straight State semifinal appearances, Remsen St. Mary’s have become a mainstay in 8-man football, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

The 2020 8-man State champs went 11-1 overall with an undefeated mark in the regular season in 2021, ending up a touchdown shy of a shot at back to back titles. But averaging 54 points per game while holding opponents to under 16 points per contest, the Hawks playmaking ability on both sides of the ball won’t raise too many questions marks. Only 4 seniors graduated from last year’s campaign, giving chance for the Remsen crew to pick up right where they left off.

Senior quarterback/linebacker Cael Ortmann filled the role under center following the injury of Jaxon Bunkers, and made the most of the opportunity. In the air, Ortmann had 1,769 yards and 32 touchdowns, going along with 1,198 rushing yards while totaling 30 scores on the ground. His 62 total touchdowns ranked fourth best in all Classes in 2021, proving to be one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in all of 8-man play. Complimenting Ortmann on the offensive side will be a trio of senior returners, featuring leading receiver Ryan Willman and leading tackler Brenden Fisch. All scoring threats return makin RSM a true UNI Dome contender in November.

Despite being of the smaller schools in 8-man football, the Hawks aim to continue that success and build new bench marks for teams to come. A program built around conditioning and continuity, all feeding towards a consistent Hawks mold of what it takes to get to the highest stage.

Remsen St. Mary’s opens the 2022 season on the road at Harris-Lake Park on Aug. 26th. Kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.

