Spencer retires Otis Sistrunk’s #37 jersey

By Jack Patterson
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Howard Cosell may have said that Otis Sistrunk was from the “University of Mars,” but if you ask Sistrunk himself, it only takes one word for him to answer.

“Spencer”

On Saturday, one of Spencer’s favorite sons came back home once again as the school honored him by retiring his #37 jersey, never to be worn again by a Greenwave football player. Sistrunk played under legendary Spencer coach Odis Spencer before graduating and moving on to the NFL. He played for the Oakland Raiders for six seasons, and was part of the Super Bowl XI championship team in 1977. Sistrunk will also be in the inaugural class of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame in October. A lot of Sistrunk’s motivation came from his family.

It was my mother and my father. They worked two jobs. It was ten of us, you know, seven still living. So, you know, didn’t none of them showed today. But I know where they heart at. But the most important thing is she used to say and my grandmother used to say, you gonna make it. You gonna make it. Just keep going. You going to make it.

Otis Sistrunk
