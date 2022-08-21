ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

New group to call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A news conference slated for Thursday will announce the formation of a group called Oklahoma Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty. The group will call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. More than two dozen executions are planned in the state after a federal judge ruled the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.
Groups call for clemency for James Coddington, protest Gov. Stitt's denial

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, faith leaders and anti-death penalty advocates called for clemency for James Coddington. Leaders from the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Conference of Churches, other faith groups, and Death Penalty Action held protests at the Oklahoma State Capitol and Governor's Mansion. On...
A Noble Cause: Meet Emily Faulkenberry

Each month on Living Oklahoma, we honor local students making a difference in their communities. We could not do it without the support of prominent Oklahoma City attorney and philanthropist Noble McIntyre and his law firm. This month we are shining the spotlight on Emily Faulkenberry, she's August's Noble Cause...
Raising Oklahoma: OK County Fair Fun & Pie Contest

Cooler weather is here which means it's time for some fair fun. OSU Extension Director Ladonna Hines and Kristi Brummel with the Oklahoma County Free Fair joined us in-studio to share more about this great event that has some incredible activities for the whole family. Plus, they fill us in on a pie competition any baker will want to enter.
Dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine pushed back to 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine has been rescheduled until next year. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said dedication will now happen on February 17, 2023. "The rescheduling is to ensure all non-construction items are ready, and necessary staff members are in place...
Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
Death Penalty
Politics
Society
Ryan Walters defeats April Grace in primary runoff for State Superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Ryan Walters moved one step closer to becoming Oklahoma's next State Superintendent of Public Instruction on Tuesday. Walters, who is currently Oklahoma's Secretary of Education, defeated April Grace in a Republican primary runoff election. "Now what we’re going to see is a Governor and a...
Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis for Florida governor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Charlie Crist is a big winner in the Florida gubernatorial primary. The congressman from St. Petersburg — and former Republican governor of Florida — won arguably the highest-profile race on this election day. He'll face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in the general election on Nov. 8.
Incumbent labor commissioner bests Roberts in party runoff

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Incumbent Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn has advanced to the general election. Osborn faced state Rep. Sean Roberts in a runoff Tuesday to represent the Republican ticket in the November election against Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty. The race gained added attention after...
Bank sets up support funds for Oklahoma County deputies Bobby Swartz and Mark Johns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - In support of the families of Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Dep. Mark Johns, Prosperity Bank is now accepting donations. The bank has opened two accounts for donations. The Sgt. Robert Swartz Memorial Fund will directly benefit the Swartz Family. The Dep. Mark Johns Recovery fund will...

