New group to call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A news conference slated for Thursday will announce the formation of a group called Oklahoma Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty. The group will call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. More than two dozen executions are planned in the state after a federal judge ruled the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.
Groups call for clemency for James Coddington, protest Gov. Stitt's denial
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, faith leaders and anti-death penalty advocates called for clemency for James Coddington. Leaders from the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Conference of Churches, other faith groups, and Death Penalty Action held protests at the Oklahoma State Capitol and Governor's Mansion. On...
Gov. Kevin Stitt denies clemency recommendation for death row inmate James Coddington
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and sentenced...
Study finds that Oklahoma is the 9th most dangerous state for drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma is a top 10 state but not in a very appealing category. The Agruss Law Firm released a list of the most dangerous states for drivers in the United States and Oklahoma ranked ninth. The law firm studied over...
A Noble Cause: Meet Emily Faulkenberry
Each month on Living Oklahoma, we honor local students making a difference in their communities. We could not do it without the support of prominent Oklahoma City attorney and philanthropist Noble McIntyre and his law firm. This month we are shining the spotlight on Emily Faulkenberry, she's August's Noble Cause...
Oklahoma lawmakers, law enforcement respond to deadly shooting of OCSO deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Lawmakers and law enforcement agencies are issuing statements following the deadly shooting of an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Deputy that occurred Monday afternoon. Sergeant Bobby Swartz was serving lock-out paperwork at a home in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday when 35-year-old Benjamin Plank opened fire...
Raising Oklahoma: OK County Fair Fun & Pie Contest
Cooler weather is here which means it's time for some fair fun. OSU Extension Director Ladonna Hines and Kristi Brummel with the Oklahoma County Free Fair joined us in-studio to share more about this great event that has some incredible activities for the whole family. Plus, they fill us in on a pie competition any baker will want to enter.
Oklahoma County deputy wounded in Monday shooting out of surgery and recovering
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma County deputy that was injured in a shootout on Monday is now out of surgery and recovering. The sheriff's office said Mark Johns was with Sgt. Bobby Swartz on Monday to serve lock-out papers when Benjamin Plank opened fire with a rifle, fatally wounding Swartz.
Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone seeks extras next week in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The upcoming Paramount Plus series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone is looking for a final set of extras for next week in Oklahoma City. The following extras are needed. If interested in any of the roles, click here to learn how to apply. MONDAY, AUGUST...
Dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine pushed back to 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine has been rescheduled until next year. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said dedication will now happen on February 17, 2023. "The rescheduling is to ensure all non-construction items are ready, and necessary staff members are in place...
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to ban gender reassignment treatment to those under 21
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Warren Hamilton announced plans to refile legislation banning anyone under the age of 21 from undergoing gender reassignment medical treatment in Oklahoma. Hamilton originally filed the legislation in the 2021 session, but the measure did not receive a hearing. “My concern is that...
Calls renewed for information about Norman teen missing since August 3
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a teen missing from Norman. Ryan Jones has been missing since August 3. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said he could still be in the Norman area or have gone to Oklahoma City.
Okla. County invites public to leave message of encouragement for fallen deputy's family
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The public has been invited to leave a message of encouragement, love and support for the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy who fell victim to a shooting on Monday. OCSO announced they would be leaving a patrol vehicle out in front of the Oklahoma County...
Disturbing video surfaces of teenager brutally beating dog in California
EARLIMART, Calif. (KMPH) — A 16-year-old boy in California is facing animal cruelty charges after a video of a person beating a dog surfaced. Now, the teenager is facing animal cruelty charges. WARNING: The video is graphic and difficult to watch. Viewer discretion is advised. Detectives with the Tulare...
Ryan Walters defeats April Grace in primary runoff for State Superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Ryan Walters moved one step closer to becoming Oklahoma's next State Superintendent of Public Instruction on Tuesday. Walters, who is currently Oklahoma's Secretary of Education, defeated April Grace in a Republican primary runoff election. "Now what we’re going to see is a Governor and a...
Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis for Florida governor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Charlie Crist is a big winner in the Florida gubernatorial primary. The congressman from St. Petersburg — and former Republican governor of Florida — won arguably the highest-profile race on this election day. He'll face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in the general election on Nov. 8.
Incumbent labor commissioner bests Roberts in party runoff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Incumbent Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn has advanced to the general election. Osborn faced state Rep. Sean Roberts in a runoff Tuesday to represent the Republican ticket in the November election against Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty. The race gained added attention after...
Oklahoma Human Services offer $1,000 employment incentive through Care for Kids project
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The demand for childcare professional is high and Oklahoma Human Services is confronting the ongoing threat with a state-funded project. Care for Kids is a state-funded project working to combat the shortage of childcare professionals by highlighting the importance of them and offering a $1,000 employment incentive.
Friends of Sgt. Bobby Swartz planning memorial bike ride in his honor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As the community continues to mourn the loss of Sergeant Bobby Swartz, who was killed while serving lock-out paperwork at a home in southwest Oklahoma City earlier this week, some of his close friends are planning a memorial bike ride in his honor. Those close...
Bank sets up support funds for Oklahoma County deputies Bobby Swartz and Mark Johns
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - In support of the families of Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Dep. Mark Johns, Prosperity Bank is now accepting donations. The bank has opened two accounts for donations. The Sgt. Robert Swartz Memorial Fund will directly benefit the Swartz Family. The Dep. Mark Johns Recovery fund will...
