Allen throws TD in Bills’ 42-15 preseason rout over Broncos

 4 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen needed just six plays to lead the Bills 70 yards for an opening-drive touchdown before taking a seat in his preseason debut, and Buffalo routed the Denver Broncos’ backups 42-15.

Allen completed all three attempts for 45 yards, capped by a 28-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis in showing he and new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey are on the same page.

Backup Case Keenum continued the onslaught by closing out the first half overseeing three touchdown drives.

The Broncos took a step back after an encouraging 17-7 preseason-opening win over Dallas, while resting Russell Wilson and many of their starters for a second straight week.

