ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Football: Jamari Ford's big night propels Miami Northwestern past Jones

By Jon Santucci, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnLHw_0hPGeRyE00

ORLANDO — It didn’t take very long for Jamari Ford to remind everyone just how explosive and dynamic he is.

The Miami Northwestern senior scored two of his three touchdowns in the first quarter as the Bulls beat Jones 42-24 on Saturday night in a Kickoff Classic at Camping World Stadium.

Ford scored on consecutive touches in the opening quarter — a fourth-down run followed by a punt return for a touchdown where he made several would-be tacklers miss.

“I made a great impression,” Ford said. “I knew that was going to happen. That’s nothing new. If they wouldn’t have thrown me out of the game, I would have had five.”

Ford was ejected after receiving his second personal foul of the game in the third quarter. Both penalties were celebration penalties after touchdowns.

“I’m not going to lie” he said. “I’m playing at Camping World. Who knows if I’ll ever play here again? Those videos I’ll get from tonight, those will forever be with me.”

The 5-foot-6, 164-pound Ford is a multi-purpose running back who can catch the ball out of the backfield and as evidenced by his second touchdown, make plays in the return game.

He’s received several offers throughout his recruitment but said Buffalo was the lone school to extend an official offer in August.

“Right now, that’s the only official I’ve got,” he said. “I’m not too worried about that. I’m worried about the season. I’m focusing on the main goals first. That will come later.”

MALIK BRYANT ADJUSTING TO LINEBACKER

Jones senior linebacker Malik Bryant (Miami commit) also made a quick impact Saturday as he forced a fumble on Northwestern’s opening drive.

After almost exclusively playing edge rusher in the spring, Bryant primarily was used as a linebacker on Saturday. He did a nice job of reading and reacting as well as shedding blockers to get to the ball carrier.

Jones was in on several tackles and had at least two stops behind the line of scrimmage. He also had a quarterback pressure in the first quarter.

“The transition is pretty smooth being that I’m an athlete,” Bryant said. “They’re trying to use my versatility. They know that’s what I’m going to play at the next level so they’re trying to get me prepared for that.

“I’m comfortable on the inside, outside, the edge. Being in a position to make plays is where I’m comfortable.”

QUICK SLANTS

Jones continues to use senior Dylan Wade in multiple roles. In addition to playing tight end, the Maryland commit was used at quarterback in wildcat packages and also played on the defensive line. Wade scored a rushing touchdown and added a two-point conversion run.

Jones senior wide receiver Derrick Rogers (Maryland commit) caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Northwestern senior receiver Andy Jean (Florida commit) caught two passes. Bulls senior tight end/receiver Adam Moore, who has more than 20 offers, caught pass on fourth down in the second half to put Northwestern in the red zone.

Jones senior cornerback Jayden Gillens scored on a punt return in the second quarter. Gillens’ offers include Kentucky, Ole Miss, USF, FAU and FIU.

The game had several delays. Lightning in the area pushed kickoff back approximately 45 minutes. The lights at Camping World Stadium completely went out in the third quarter, causing another lengthy minute delay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

More heavy rain soaks Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms into the afternoon on Tuesday. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Tuesday and a 70% coverage from Wednesday through Sunday. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Everything you need to know for Florida primary day | Video of man stabbing shark in head in New Smyrna stuns some. Here’s why it’s legal in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
sltablet.com

Miller’s Ale House Opens in Clermont

CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.
fox40jackson.com

Missing Ohio woman Erica Epps is last seen in Florida, police say

An Ohio woman that has been missing for more than a week has been spotted exiting a plane in Florida, police announced Monday. “She is without medication & it is unknown why she boarded a plane to Orlando,” the department said in a tweet. Erica Epps was seen getting...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hurricane center highlighting tropical wave near Africa

ORLANDO, Fla. – The topics remain relatively quiet even as a new tropical wave has moved off of Africa. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early-to-middle part of next week.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Moore
ABC Action News

The Growing State of Hate

LAKELAND, Fla. — White supremacy organizations are becoming more visible, and reported anti-Semitic and other hate incidents have risen to their highest levels in decades here in Florida. The ABC Action News I-Team has launched a new series called “State of Hate” to delve into why this is happening,...
LAKELAND, FL
wogx.com

2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Atlantic basin remains hostile for tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone Four never developed into a depression or named tropical storm prior to arriving in Mexico and Texas. The system is bringing beneficial rain to drought-stricken Texas. Another tropical wave near Africa has a low chance to develop as it moves over the Central Atlantic Ocean over the next five days. Dry, dusty and stable air remains in the Atlantic which will deter the disturbance from developing. Any development will be gradual over the next five to seven days.
ORLANDO, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

What’s down the tracks for Brightline

Rail operator Brightline, planning to eventually link Orlando and Tampa via its intercity trains, has made progress with its plans for expanding service in the state while facing some roadblocks. The South Florida-based company, which plans to have new stations throughout Central Florida, will now push back the completion of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Night#Camping World Stadium#American Football#College Football#College Sports
AdWeek

WESH in Orlando Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Sunday Night Newscasts Canceled

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Orlando, Fla. NBC affiliate WESH had to cancel its 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts last night and delay its Monday morning news, after someone phoned in a bomb threat last night.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways

Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Slow down: Giant slide reopens after officials fix speeding issue

DETROIT — State officials in Michigan have reopened a historic slide after an issue caused people to go dangerously fast down the giant slide. Hours after the giant slide in Belle Isle Park was opened for the first time in over two years, it was closed again. Park officials told WDIV that riders who were going down the slide after it opened were going too fast and bouncing too high.
BELLE ISLE, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory was in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 6:15 p.m. Flood advisories for much of Central Florida have been up all afternoon. Expect 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?

The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Maxwell Frost stuns establishment, wins CD 10 Democratic Primary

The Gen-Z candidate wins with a message of boldness and newness. Generation Z has its first big political champion — and his name is Maxwell Alejandro Frost. With a well-organized campaign, a flood of outside money, and a tireless, bold, youthful approach, Frost, 25, dispatched a bevy of big-name, old-school Democrats and won what likely will be an easy path to Congress by winning the Democratic Primary Election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy