ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Germantown rallies in the second half to defeat CBHS

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3n75_0hPGePCm00

With the score tied and the clock winding down, Germantown coach Gene Robinson said he was hoping his team could get the ball in position for his kicker to attempt a possible game-winning field goal.

Jamarion Morrow put the ball in the best spot of all. The end zone.

Morrow, a sophomore, scored on a 30-yard run on third and 10 with 39 seconds left in the game to give the Red Devils a 26-20 victory over visiting CBHS Saturday. The play capped a huge comeback by Germantown, which was down 20-0 before Oziel Hernandez connected on a field goal on the final play of the first half.

“We asked the kicker, ‘where should we put the ball for you?,’” Robinson said. “We gave the ball to No. 1 and let him do it. Jamarion Morrow. A sophomore. Power 5 player. Talk about him tomorrow. One more time. Ja Morrow.”

Talk about him tomorrow and likely for years to come. On the touchdown run, he took an inside hand-off, shrugged off one tackler, bounced outside, cut back inside, then bounced outside again while shaking off another defender on the way to the end zone. Hernandez missed the extra point and CBHS was able to get a few plays off but to no avail.

“I basically just ran behind my blockers and got the touchdown,” Morrow said. “My blockers did a great job. My team overall did great.”

That was true in the second half. CBHS took the opening kickoff and moved crisply down the field, mixing quick passes from Jack McLaughlin with some nice runs. Aaron Jones did the honors from four yards out.

On Germantown’s first play from scrimmage, Isaiah Tate was intercepted by Charlie Harrell and the Brothers — ranked seventh in the Daily Memphians Power 15 — then made it 13-0 as Tristian Taylor went in from the 2. The touchdown was set up thanks to a 51-yard pass from McLaughlin to Ryan Hall on the first play following the pick.

Germantown finally caught its breath and began to put some drives together and had a chance to get on the board in the second quarter. But Jaxon Hammond delivered what at the time looked to be the knockout punch; Tate attempted a quick out near the goal line and Hammond jumped the route and picked it off. Ninety-eight yards later, the Army commit was in the end zone and Germantown was on top 20-0.

Hernandez’s 27-yard field goal made things only slightly better.

“I thought we did a great job of beating ourselves in the first half,” said Robinson, who is beginning his third season at Germantown. “Coach (CBHS coach Thomas McDaniel) had those guys ready to roll on the other side but at the same time, I thought we did a great job of beating ourselves. We went in and let them know. We have confidence in ourselves. We know who we are.”

The eighth-ranked Red Devils showed it after the break.

Malik Mason, a transfer from Fairley, scored on an 18-yard run to cut CBHS’ lead to 20-10 in the third quarter. Hernandez then made it 20-13 early in the fourth with a 20-yarder.

CBHS was driving on the next possession when Othevius Bass stepped to the forefront. The Brothers set up an inside screen but McLaughlin’s pass was slightly over the receiver’s head. Bass — listed at 305 pounds — came up with the interception. That set up a 10-yard run from Morrow that tied the game with 4:04 left.

“We stayed together as a team and just fought through it, fought through the adversity,” said Morrow. “It didn’t feel like we were really losing when we got to the locker room (at halftime). We felt like we were killing ourselves.”

Added Robinson, “We get the ball on the (two) and throw an interception for six, that’s 14-point turnaround. We were in our own way. These guys have been waiting to play for a long time (and I told them) let’s just calm down . Let’s play Germantown football.”

Germantown’s rugged early-season schedule continues Friday as it travels to face MUS, which opened with a 35-0 win over Arlington. The Brothers will host Sheffield, which downed Bluff City in its first game, 33-6.

In other games

Douglass 12, Westwood 6: The Red Devils turned back the clock to defeat Westwood in the opening game of the Whitehaven Classic.

Denario Pride ran for 140 yards and a touchdown and Walterrian Jones added 75 and the other TD as Douglass won without attempting a pass. The Red Devils also were stout on defense, holding the Longhorns to just 23 total yards.

In other Classic games, Mitchell extended Hamilton’s state-long losing streak to 41 games with a 20-6 victory and Whitehaven rolled past Overton, 48-0.

Melrose 19, White Station 14: Derrick Bobo picked up his first victory as Melrose’s coach with the win over the Spartans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jones County News

Bond commits to Memphis football

One of the biggest senior-class recruiting targets for the Greyhounds has made his decision. Jones County running back/defensive back Javious Bond put his college commitment in place last week, officially committing to continue his football career with The University of Memphis. “I’m super excited to have a chance to go...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Akot decommits from Memphis; enrolls at Western Kentucky

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – He was one of the bigger names added to the Tigers roster out of the transfer portal. Problem is… former Boise State star Emmanuel Akot never made it to Memphis. Akot telling Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that he has decommitted from the Tigers and instead, enrolled at Western Kentucky.  Akot averaged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Golf.com

What it’s like playing a course you helped build (hint: exhilarating)

Last year, I spent six months working for King-Collins Golf Course Design and Construction team — and chronicling it all — as they rebuilt the nine-hole golf course within Overton Park in Memphis, Tenn. The experience, while brutally difficult at the time, becomes a fonder memory to me as time passes. To think I was helping to build something that would have a lasting legacy for a community and bring more kids into the game, while cliché, was one of the only things that got me up before sunrise each morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Germantown, TN
Education
City
Bluff City, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Germantown, TN
Sports
City
Arlington, TN
City
Melrose, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Germantown, TN
buckeyesports.com

Marcus Williamson Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery In Tennessee

Former Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson was arrested in Memphis, Tenn., on Aug. 20 and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricated evidence. According to a report by 10TV, Williamson kidnapped a 23-year-old woman in her own car and forced...
MEMPHIS, TN
yieldpro.com

Fogelman Properties acquires 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee

Fogelman Properties, one of the country’s largest, privately-owned and fully integrated multifamily investment and property management companies, announces the acquisition of Appling Lakes, a 312-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee. Built in 1997, Appling Lakes features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with rental rates currently ranging from $1,163-$1,678....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

i-40 crash Joshua Medina

Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Robinson
Person
Jack Mclaughlin
WBBJ

MISSING: 13-year-old Jacob Chilton, Munford/Tipton Co. area

MUNFORD, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy is missing from the Tipton County area. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jacob Chilton has been missing since August 19. Chilton is 5’7″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen near...
MUNFORD, TN
WREG

Second Whataburger in Memphis area set to open Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Classic Games#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Red Devils
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Army
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Aug. 10. Emily Hart Gilmore, 206...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Why is Dr. Joris Ray leaving Memphis-Shelby County Schools with $480K?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is investigating the severance agreement between the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board and now former superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. In accepting his resignation, the school board and their attorney cited section 14 of Ray’s employment contract. It deals with how either side can end that contract and what Ray is owed or not owed depending on how the separation happens.
MEMPHIS, TN
QSR magazine

Pokemoto Opens First Mississippi Location

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the Mississippi market. Being near “Ole Miss” provides exposure to Pokemoto’s core targeted audience – Millennials and Gen Zs. The location features Pokemoto’s brand new interior graphic design package, signage and menu items.
OXFORD, MS
localmemphis.com

Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy