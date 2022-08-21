Germantown rallies in the second half to defeat CBHS

With the score tied and the clock winding down, Germantown coach Gene Robinson said he was hoping his team could get the ball in position for his kicker to attempt a possible game-winning field goal.

Jamarion Morrow put the ball in the best spot of all. The end zone.

Morrow, a sophomore, scored on a 30-yard run on third and 10 with 39 seconds left in the game to give the Red Devils a 26-20 victory over visiting CBHS Saturday. The play capped a huge comeback by Germantown, which was down 20-0 before Oziel Hernandez connected on a field goal on the final play of the first half.

“We asked the kicker, ‘where should we put the ball for you?,’” Robinson said. “We gave the ball to No. 1 and let him do it. Jamarion Morrow. A sophomore. Power 5 player. Talk about him tomorrow. One more time. Ja Morrow.”

Talk about him tomorrow and likely for years to come. On the touchdown run, he took an inside hand-off, shrugged off one tackler, bounced outside, cut back inside, then bounced outside again while shaking off another defender on the way to the end zone. Hernandez missed the extra point and CBHS was able to get a few plays off but to no avail.

“I basically just ran behind my blockers and got the touchdown,” Morrow said. “My blockers did a great job. My team overall did great.”

That was true in the second half. CBHS took the opening kickoff and moved crisply down the field, mixing quick passes from Jack McLaughlin with some nice runs. Aaron Jones did the honors from four yards out.

On Germantown’s first play from scrimmage, Isaiah Tate was intercepted by Charlie Harrell and the Brothers — ranked seventh in the Daily Memphians Power 15 — then made it 13-0 as Tristian Taylor went in from the 2. The touchdown was set up thanks to a 51-yard pass from McLaughlin to Ryan Hall on the first play following the pick.

Germantown finally caught its breath and began to put some drives together and had a chance to get on the board in the second quarter. But Jaxon Hammond delivered what at the time looked to be the knockout punch; Tate attempted a quick out near the goal line and Hammond jumped the route and picked it off. Ninety-eight yards later, the Army commit was in the end zone and Germantown was on top 20-0.

Hernandez’s 27-yard field goal made things only slightly better.

“I thought we did a great job of beating ourselves in the first half,” said Robinson, who is beginning his third season at Germantown. “Coach (CBHS coach Thomas McDaniel) had those guys ready to roll on the other side but at the same time, I thought we did a great job of beating ourselves. We went in and let them know. We have confidence in ourselves. We know who we are.”

The eighth-ranked Red Devils showed it after the break.

Malik Mason, a transfer from Fairley, scored on an 18-yard run to cut CBHS’ lead to 20-10 in the third quarter. Hernandez then made it 20-13 early in the fourth with a 20-yarder.

CBHS was driving on the next possession when Othevius Bass stepped to the forefront. The Brothers set up an inside screen but McLaughlin’s pass was slightly over the receiver’s head. Bass — listed at 305 pounds — came up with the interception. That set up a 10-yard run from Morrow that tied the game with 4:04 left.

“We stayed together as a team and just fought through it, fought through the adversity,” said Morrow. “It didn’t feel like we were really losing when we got to the locker room (at halftime). We felt like we were killing ourselves.”

Added Robinson, “We get the ball on the (two) and throw an interception for six, that’s 14-point turnaround. We were in our own way. These guys have been waiting to play for a long time (and I told them) let’s just calm down . Let’s play Germantown football.”

Germantown’s rugged early-season schedule continues Friday as it travels to face MUS, which opened with a 35-0 win over Arlington. The Brothers will host Sheffield, which downed Bluff City in its first game, 33-6.

In other games

Douglass 12, Westwood 6: The Red Devils turned back the clock to defeat Westwood in the opening game of the Whitehaven Classic.

Denario Pride ran for 140 yards and a touchdown and Walterrian Jones added 75 and the other TD as Douglass won without attempting a pass. The Red Devils also were stout on defense, holding the Longhorns to just 23 total yards.

In other Classic games, Mitchell extended Hamilton’s state-long losing streak to 41 games with a 20-6 victory and Whitehaven rolled past Overton, 48-0.

Melrose 19, White Station 14: Derrick Bobo picked up his first victory as Melrose’s coach with the win over the Spartans.