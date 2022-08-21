ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Volleyball announces team captains

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its three team captains for the 2022 season on Tuesday: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and...
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Big Red Rundown: Nine Huskers awarded Blackshirts

LINCOLN, Neb — In true Nebraska Football tradition, the first set of Blackshirts have been handed out ahead of the Huskers' season opener in Ireland. Myles Farmer, Garrett Nelson, Colton Feist, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Quinton Newsome, Marques Burford, Caleb Tannor and Ty Robinson have all received those honorary jerseys.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs

KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Class at Kearney Regional teaches kids how to be big brothers, sisters

KEARNEY, Neb — Two-year-old Charlotte has a big surprise in store for her. “Me and my husband have been preparing for baby and planning and getting excited for it, Charlotte doesn’t understand that as much and so this is kind of her way to get to learn more about baby,” said Charlotte's mom Chantel Stadler.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

GIPS releases statement regarding student support, books available in schools

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools sent a statement out Wednesday about books available at the libraries in schools along with student support. The letter comes after heated conversations from other organizations and people on Twitter and radio airwaves over what books are available in school libraries in Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Discrimination lawsuit brought by former LPD officer against City of Lincoln dismissed

LINCOLN, Neb. — A discrimination lawsuit brought by a former Lincoln Police officer against the City of Lincoln has been dismissed. According to Lancaster County District Court records, on Monday, a judge granted a motion by the city to dismiss the lawsuit filed in January by former LPD officer Erin Spilker alleging sexual harassment and discrimination.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hall County names deputy election commissioner

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One of Nebraska's biggest counties has one of the smallest election offices, but now Hall County has named a deputy election commissioner. Becky Rosenlund of Grand Island was named for the position Wednesday. She is currently serving in an advisory board member on the Northwest...
HALL COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Vital Signs: Tips to safeguard your sleep

KEARNEY, NEB. — Catching some Zzzs may be harder to do. One in three adults reported not getting enough sleep, according to the CDC. “Today we’re so busy that we’re used to being tired," said Melissa Hopkins, supervisor of CHI Health Good Samaritan Sleep Lab in Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Lexington resident facing federal charges after controlled delivery takes plea deal

LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington resident facing federal charges related to meth and Fentanyl pills being found following a controlled delivery has taken a plea deal. According to federal court records, Mellenzie Utterback, 31, pled guilty to one count of possession of more than 500 grams of meth with intent to distribute. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed one additional count of felon in possession of ammunition.
LEXINGTON, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pet Doc: How to properly provide medicine to your dog

KEARNEY, Neb. — If your dog has to take medicine, there are several ways to help your pet take it. Dr. Brandon Beebout with the Hilltop Pet Clinic shares some tips. One way is in the form of a pill packet. This allows you to hide the medicine, especially if it tastes or smells bad, this helps mask that.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

PETA calls for livestream of JBS operations, alleges animal mistreatment

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — JBS is under scrutiny from PETA as officials are calling on the company to livestream video of its operations. PETA said they have received federal reports about a JBS worker using a paddle to strike two cows numerous times in February. In January, PETA said a federal agent observed a water trough between two pens filled with solid ice, leaving no available water for the animals, and over 500 cows were found without water last August.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two charged after pounds of meth, fentanyl found in vehicle

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found pounds of meth and fentanyl in their vehicle during a traffic stop last week. Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, is charged in Dawson County Court with possession of more than 140 grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug money.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE

