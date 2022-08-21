ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What makes the Little League World Series special?

By Jake Rohm
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (DC News Now) — It’s the 75th year of the Little League World Series!

The historical tournament now brings ten teams internationally, and ten teams nationally to Williamsport to compete for the title of Little League World Series champions.

The question is: What makes LLWS so special?

