COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the wall in the Cardinal Newman gymansium hangs numerous banners honoring former Cardinal athletes who played at a high level. Chico Carter, Jr. has a banner recognizing his accomplishments which includes his position as the program's all-time leading scorer. Carter was back at his alma...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After an online threat was directed towards Dreher High School, school officials pushed the game between Dreher and A.C. Flora to Saturday morning at 10 A.M. Both teams share Memorial Stadium and with A.C. Flora on the visiting sidelines, the Falcons seized control with a 28-7...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The non-conference schedule for the South Carolina women's basketball team has been released and it features four programs that competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Combined with the nine NCAA Tournament teams in the SEC schedule and Carolina will face plenty of battle-tested teams in the...
ATLANTA — Shawn Elliott's sixth season opener will take him home. The Camden native has been the head coach of Georgia State since 2017 and with his family still living in Columbia, Elliott has spent a lot of time on I-20 travelling back and forth when he can. But...
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
ELGIN, S.C. — Nearly two weeks of relative quiet, seismically speaking, has ended in the Lugoff and Elgin areas of Kershaw County care of a small earthquake felt Saturday afternoon - and confirmed Sunday morning. The magnitude 1.6 earthquake was centered near Fort Jackson Road near Jordan Road -...
The fix would require funding and time which the school doesn't have. The school says perhaps over Christmas or Spring Break.
An Aiken woman is now $200,000 richer after winning from a $5 scratch-off ticket from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Our weather this weekend has been pretty on par for what we expect this time of the year. Lows in the lower 70s with highs near 90 look to continue for much of this upcoming week. As for what you can expect on Sunday, partly cloudy...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) – An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunshine will return after multiple cloudy days here in the Midlands. While we won't get rid of the rain chance, it does appear showers and storms will be more isolated in nature going into the weekend. After seeing some rain overnight, Friday morning has started off...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to a shooting near their campus. The shooting late Sunday left one person dead and three others injured. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo as a deceased victim of the shooting....
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man recently won a $200,000 scratch-off prize in the South Carolina Education Lottery, officials said. The man cashed in a $5 ticket he bought at the US Mini Mart convenience store on S. Main St. in Darlington. He scratched off the winning ticket in the store’s parking lot. “I […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County authorities announced on Sunday that they had made an arrest following an hours-long manhunt that eventually took deputies into the woods. Sheriff Barry Faile's office released a statement around noon stating that 37-year-old Bryan Terrell Mitchell of Rock Hill had been arrested and...
SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
On Thursday, agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Clarendon County deputy Antonio Pearson, 36, of Sumter, S.C. for:. Disseminating Obscene Material to a person under the age of 18. Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor under the age of 16, 2nd Degree. The SLED investigation...
money in rubber bandsPictures of money (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
Sharon Chisolm has been named Richland Two bus driver of the year. She has been driving for the last 8 years.
A two vehicle wreck early this afternoon on Atomic Road in Aiken County left one driver dead. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident was reported just after 1 p.m. near Old Jackson Highway. The driver of a Ford Focus crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck...
