ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Spendarella comes west to grab big prize in Del Mar Oaks

By Bill Center
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Spendarella lived up to her advance billing … and then some.

Under a perfectly measured ride by Tyler Gaffalione, Spendarella stalked the leaders from third place the length of the backstretch before taking the lead coming out of the far turn and running away from the rest of the 13-filly field in the stretch to win the Grade I Del Mar Oaks by 41/2 lengths over San Clemente Stakes winner Bellabel on Saturday.

Spendarella’s performance in the 11/8-mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies was one of the best thus far of Del Mar’s 82nd summer meeting. She cruised to the finish line.

Spendarella controlled the $300,000 race while winning for the fourth time in five starts for trainer Graham Motion, who also trained Sister Otoole, the winner of Friday’s feature.

“I had a terrific trip,” said Gaffalione. “She broke alertly and we took up a good spot behind the speed horses. When we cleared the (infield) chute, she dropped the bit and relaxed.”

As Cairo Memories chased Gracelund Gray for the lead down the backstretch, Spendarella appeared to be waiting for Gaffalione to turn her loose.

“When Tyler got the nice spot coming in the bend and she relaxed, it was like ‘if she’s good enough, she’s going to win,’ ” said Alice Clapham, the assistant trainer for Motion who was his representative at Del Mar.

“Then, when she kicked for home and left them, that was pretty incredible.”

“She’s special,” said Gaffalione. “I have to give Graham and all his team all the credit. I’m just happy I got to ride her. I don’t get to ride many like her.”

Like the horse, the jockey flew in specifically for the Del Mar Oaks.

Motion and owners Gainesway Thoroughbreds have no problems putting Spendarella on a plane.

After winning her first two races at Gulfstream Park, the second being a Grade II stakes in March, Spendarella shipped to Keeneland where she won a Grade II stakes race on April 9 with Gaffalione aboard for the first time.

Spendarella was then off across the Atlantic, where she ran second in the Grade I Coronation Stakes on June 17. She had been training at a Motion base in Maryland before the trainer shipped her west earlier in the week.

“She is a very good traveler,” Clapham said of Spendarella. “She is very relaxed on a plane.”

Saturday marked the second time that Motion sent a filly west to win the Oaks. He scored earlier with Summer Soiree in 2011.

Meantime, the three Phil D’Amato entries that finished 1-2-3 in the Grade II San Clemente Stakes on July 23, went second (Bellabel), eighth (Sixteen Arches) and ninth (Island of Love) Saturday.

Second-choice Bellabel (Umberto Rispoli) was behind Spendarella down and backstretch and also moved on the far turn, but was no match for the winner’s top gear. Cairo Memories (Mike Smith) led briefly on the far turn, but faded and held onto third by a neck over Tezzaray.

A 6-to-5 favorite, Spendarella paid $4.40 to win. The $180,000 share of the winner’s purse raised her earnings to $596,459.

Hajazi upset

Classical Cat scored one of the more notable upsets of the meeting in Saturday’s fifth race for maiden 2-year-olds.

Classical Cat, with Rispoli aboard, finished two lengths ahead of Hejazi in a 5½-furlong maiden sprint on the dirt. Hejazi is the Bob Baffert-trained son of Bernardini, who was purchased by Zedan Racing Stables, Inc., earlier this year for $3.55 million. Hejazi broke slowly and never led under Mike Smith, although he finished strong.

Trained by D’Amato, Classical Cat paid $13.20.

Threepeat?

Pulpit Rider, a 7-year-old son of Lucky Pulpit, will be going for a third straight win in today’s $150,000 Solana Beach Stakes for older Cal-bred fillies and mares.

But Pulpit Rider is no better than the fifth-choice on the morning-line odds for the 1-mile turf test that has drawn 10 entries.

The early favorite is Eddie’s New Dream, a 4-year-old daughter of Square Eddie, who has five wins in 16 career starts. Mario Gutierrez has been aboard every race of Eddie’s New Dream’s career.

The field includes Rose Dawson (Juan Hernandez), who has two wins and two seconds in a four-start career for D’Amato; Sassyserb (Joe Bravo), and Warren’s Candy Girl (Rispoli).

Center is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Surfline

Watch: Four Epic Days at Puerto Escondido

Swells are the great equalizer. Wind blows over water, waves are formed, and march towards the closest coastline to break with varying degrees of quality, based on all kinds of factors — not limited to swell window, bathymetry, local winds, tides, sandbar, all that stuff. Thing is, swells don’t really care where or how they break. But we do. And in the case of this most recent XXL Southeast Pacific swell that sent Punta Lobos next level — as well as a bunch of other spots — the MVP last week was undoubtably Puerto Escondido. Not just because the southerly angle helped shape the often-closeouts into teepees. Or because many of the world’s best tuberiders — locals and visitors –were on hand to tackle said teepees. Or because the normal afternoon seabreeze actually turned around and went offshore a couple evenings. But put those three factors together, and you get some magic — some of which is captured in the edit above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Del Mar, CA
State
Maryland State
Del Mar, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
kusi.com

14-year-old takes MMA world championship for Team USA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lariah Gill, at age 14, just became a 2X world champion at the 2022 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi representing Team USA. Gill joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Evening San Diego to talk about what it was like to travel and compete in such a new and interesting environment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue Proposed for Chula Vista Bayfront

A developer wants to build a gigantic sports and entertainment complex on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. It would be built across the marina from the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center which is already under construction. Frederick McDonald pitched his idea to the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. According...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
fox5sandiego.com

Monsoon season: Why it’s been so muggy in San Diego lately

SAN DIEGO — You’re probably noticing the mugginess, especially at night — maybe even running the air conditioning a bit more. Well, you can blame these hot and humid conditions on monsoons. The monsoon season for us in San Diego can start as early as July but...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

These Are San Diego’s Most Dog-Friendly Places

Not only is San Diego a great place for people to live, it’s one of the dog-friendliest cities we know of. From off-leash beaches and parks to bakeries stocked with doggie treats, plus breweries, restaurants, bars and even movie theaters, America’s Finest City has an amazing array of places where pups and their humans can eat, drink, and have fun together. We’ve gathered some of our favorite places that you’ll both love to visit:
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Young Black & N’ Business putting on Bizcon, Saturday Aug. 27

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & N’ Business will be putting on Bizcon, a virtual business conference, on Saturday Aug. 27. KUSI’s Paul Rudy spoke with the CEO of Young Black & N’ Business, Roosevelt Williams III, about the upcoming event. The virtual business conference...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

17,000 SQFT San Diego Property Occupied by Planet Fitness Sells for $8.15MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) has completed the $8.15 million sale of a 17,000-square-foot single-tenant property occupied by Planet Fitness located at 9420 Scranton Road in San Diego, CA. At a 4.90% cap rate, the sale broke a national record for the lowest ever cap rate for a Planet Fitness-occupied property, per CoStar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cairo Memories#Gracelund Gray
Coast News

North County Wine Company’s ‘wild’ Shelton tasting

Jim Tobin’s North County Wine Company in San Marcos is a treasure trove for oenophiles offering a robust collection of wines from all over the world at very fair prices. In fact, Jim takes pride in competing with big box stores. Tobin creates a relaxed atmosphere at North County...
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
chulavistatoday.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate its 25th Birthday with free cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be handing out free cakes to San Diegans— a sweet deal for its 25th birthday celebration. The bakery chain will give out free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini Bundt cakes, on Sept. 1 to the first 250 people at each bakery. In San Diego County, Nothing Bundt Cakes is located in Point Loma, Mission Valley, Chula Vista, Santee, Pacific Highlands, Carmel Mountain, San Marcos, and Carlsbad. To find the closest location, click here.
localemagazine.com

9 Restaurants in Chula Vista That Will Take You on a Global Food Tour

Ah, Chula Vista. Nestled between San Diego and Tijuana, this South Bay suburb is not a place many visitors would think to go when it comes to good eats. But those in the know will tell you that Chula Vista is home to some of the best tacos on this side of the border–not to mention how Mexican and other Latin influences have made their impressions on Italian, Japanese and Mediterranean cuisine in the area. From birria-topped pizzas to elote smothered in black mayonnaise, here are some of the best places to eat in Chula Vista. Best Restaurants Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Flood Watch for San Diego County Mountains and Deserts Begins at Noon

A flood watch is in effect for parts of east San Diego County starting at noon Wednesday due to forecast thunderstorm activity, according to the National Weather Service. Increased monsoonal moisture today and Thursday will bring scattered thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts,” the weather service said. “Locally heavy rainfall is expected to result in areas of flash flooding.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
45K+
Followers
83K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy