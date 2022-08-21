ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

NebraskaTV

Nebraska Volleyball announces team captains

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its three team captains for the 2022 season on Tuesday: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Big Red Rundown: Nine Huskers awarded Blackshirts

LINCOLN, Neb — In true Nebraska Football tradition, the first set of Blackshirts have been handed out ahead of the Huskers' season opener in Ireland. Myles Farmer, Garrett Nelson, Colton Feist, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Quinton Newsome, Marques Burford, Caleb Tannor and Ty Robinson have all received those honorary jerseys.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs

KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Public Schools releases statement on books pertaining to gender

KEARNEY, Neb. — A heated conversation over what books should and should not be in Nebraska school libraries started with a tweet last week and spilled into the radio airwaves this week. On Monday, Matt Innis, a former GOP U.S. Senate candidate who unsuccessfully ran against current Nebraska Senator...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN, August 24, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Farmland prices, equipment sales decline in monthly index. - W.D. Farr Scholarship program seeking applications for graduate students in beef industry. - Nebraska Environmental Trust funds eight research projects at Nebraska.
NebraskaTV

Memorial built to honor those lives lost to cancer

WOOD RIVER, NEB. — Eagles wings to live on forever—that’s the idea behind a new memorial in Wood River to honor those lives lost to cancer. “He was a vibrant farmer and cattle feeder in the area," said Steve Spiehs, an industrial arts teacher at North West High School in Grand Island.
WOOD RIVER, NE
NebraskaTV

Class at Kearney Regional teaches kids how to be big brothers, sisters

KEARNEY, Neb — Two-year-old Charlotte has a big surprise in store for her. “Me and my husband have been preparing for baby and planning and getting excited for it, Charlotte doesn’t understand that as much and so this is kind of her way to get to learn more about baby,” said Charlotte's mom Chantel Stadler.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Ravenna leaders believe trail will become destination for families

RAVENNA, Neb. — Riverfront property becomes a destination in Ravenna. And while some may raise their noses at the location, community leaders believe the new hike and bike trail could be a catalyst for future growth. “The most beautiful part is on the east side,” said Julie Chramosta. “Deer,...
RAVENNA, NE
NebraskaTV

Discrimination lawsuit brought by former LPD officer against City of Lincoln dismissed

LINCOLN, Neb. — A discrimination lawsuit brought by a former Lincoln Police officer against the City of Lincoln has been dismissed. According to Lancaster County District Court records, on Monday, a judge granted a motion by the city to dismiss the lawsuit filed in January by former LPD officer Erin Spilker alleging sexual harassment and discrimination.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Hall County names deputy election commissioner

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One of Nebraska's biggest counties has one of the smallest election offices, but now Hall County has named a deputy election commissioner. Becky Rosenlund of Grand Island was named for the position Wednesday. She is currently serving in an advisory board member on the Northwest...
HALL COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

One dead following Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. — One person has died following a crash between Seward and David City Sunday night. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways 15 and 66. The investigation determined the first...
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Vital Signs: Tips to safeguard your sleep

KEARNEY, NEB. — Catching some Zzzs may be harder to do. One in three adults reported not getting enough sleep, according to the CDC. “Today we’re so busy that we’re used to being tired," said Melissa Hopkins, supervisor of CHI Health Good Samaritan Sleep Lab in Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Lexington resident facing federal charges after controlled delivery takes plea deal

LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington resident facing federal charges related to meth and Fentanyl pills being found following a controlled delivery has taken a plea deal. According to federal court records, Mellenzie Utterback, 31, pled guilty to one count of possession of more than 500 grams of meth with intent to distribute. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed one additional count of felon in possession of ammunition.
LEXINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

PETA calls for livestream of JBS operations, alleges animal mistreatment

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — JBS is under scrutiny from PETA as officials are calling on the company to livestream video of its operations. PETA said they have received federal reports about a JBS worker using a paddle to strike two cows numerous times in February. In January, PETA said a federal agent observed a water trough between two pens filled with solid ice, leaving no available water for the animals, and over 500 cows were found without water last August.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Two charged after pounds of meth, fentanyl found in vehicle

DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found pounds of meth and fentanyl in their vehicle during a traffic stop last week. Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, is charged in Dawson County Court with possession of more than 140 grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug money.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Radio station's lawsuit against GIPS over public records requests dismissed

A lawsuit filed against Grand Island Public Schools by a local radio station over its public records request has been dismissed. According to Hall County District Court records, on Aug. 9, Legacy Communications, LLC – which operates seven local radio stations under the name GI Family Radio – and its CEO, Alan Usher, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed against GIPS in April for failure to adequately respond to the radio station's records requests dated April 15 and April 18, respectively.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

