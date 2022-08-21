Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Volleyball announces team captains
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its three team captains for the 2022 season on Tuesday: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and...
NebraskaTV
Big Red Rundown: Nine Huskers awarded Blackshirts
LINCOLN, Neb — In true Nebraska Football tradition, the first set of Blackshirts have been handed out ahead of the Huskers' season opener in Ireland. Myles Farmer, Garrett Nelson, Colton Feist, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Quinton Newsome, Marques Burford, Caleb Tannor and Ty Robinson have all received those honorary jerseys.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs
KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
NebraskaTV
Kearney Public Schools releases statement on books pertaining to gender
KEARNEY, Neb. — A heated conversation over what books should and should not be in Nebraska school libraries started with a tweet last week and spilled into the radio airwaves this week. On Monday, Matt Innis, a former GOP U.S. Senate candidate who unsuccessfully ran against current Nebraska Senator...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN, August 24, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Farmland prices, equipment sales decline in monthly index. - W.D. Farr Scholarship program seeking applications for graduate students in beef industry. - Nebraska Environmental Trust funds eight research projects at Nebraska.
NebraskaTV
Memorial built to honor those lives lost to cancer
WOOD RIVER, NEB. — Eagles wings to live on forever—that’s the idea behind a new memorial in Wood River to honor those lives lost to cancer. “He was a vibrant farmer and cattle feeder in the area," said Steve Spiehs, an industrial arts teacher at North West High School in Grand Island.
NebraskaTV
City of Kearney announces street closures ahead of Destination Downtown
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney is sponsoring Destination Downtown in Kearney once again, and due to this, a few roads will be closed downtown. According to the City of Kearney, these roads will be closed beginning Thursday at 2 p.m.
NebraskaTV
Young Grand Island entrepreneur shares her journey starting her clothing store
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 27-year-old entrepreneur, Jhosalin Muñoz, shared her journey starting her own business in Grand Island. 'Hyped' has been at the Conestoga Mall since November, 2021. "I came up with the name 'Hyped' because I want to hype up the people that come in here," said...
RELATED PEOPLE
NebraskaTV
Class at Kearney Regional teaches kids how to be big brothers, sisters
KEARNEY, Neb — Two-year-old Charlotte has a big surprise in store for her. “Me and my husband have been preparing for baby and planning and getting excited for it, Charlotte doesn’t understand that as much and so this is kind of her way to get to learn more about baby,” said Charlotte's mom Chantel Stadler.
NebraskaTV
Ravenna leaders believe trail will become destination for families
RAVENNA, Neb. — Riverfront property becomes a destination in Ravenna. And while some may raise their noses at the location, community leaders believe the new hike and bike trail could be a catalyst for future growth. “The most beautiful part is on the east side,” said Julie Chramosta. “Deer,...
NebraskaTV
Discrimination lawsuit brought by former LPD officer against City of Lincoln dismissed
LINCOLN, Neb. — A discrimination lawsuit brought by a former Lincoln Police officer against the City of Lincoln has been dismissed. According to Lancaster County District Court records, on Monday, a judge granted a motion by the city to dismiss the lawsuit filed in January by former LPD officer Erin Spilker alleging sexual harassment and discrimination.
NebraskaTV
Money Matters: How to spot Ticketmaster lookalike scams
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're buying tickets through Ticketmaster, be on the lookout for scammers. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau has more on how to spot these scams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Hall County names deputy election commissioner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One of Nebraska's biggest counties has one of the smallest election offices, but now Hall County has named a deputy election commissioner. Becky Rosenlund of Grand Island was named for the position Wednesday. She is currently serving in an advisory board member on the Northwest...
NebraskaTV
Kid approved Billy Jack's Pizza Pub children's menu
Providing a fast, fun, family oriented environment while keeping it classy!
NebraskaTV
One dead following Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. — One person has died following a crash between Seward and David City Sunday night. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highways 15 and 66. The investigation determined the first...
NebraskaTV
Vital Signs: Tips to safeguard your sleep
KEARNEY, NEB. — Catching some Zzzs may be harder to do. One in three adults reported not getting enough sleep, according to the CDC. “Today we’re so busy that we’re used to being tired," said Melissa Hopkins, supervisor of CHI Health Good Samaritan Sleep Lab in Kearney.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Lexington resident facing federal charges after controlled delivery takes plea deal
LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington resident facing federal charges related to meth and Fentanyl pills being found following a controlled delivery has taken a plea deal. According to federal court records, Mellenzie Utterback, 31, pled guilty to one count of possession of more than 500 grams of meth with intent to distribute. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed one additional count of felon in possession of ammunition.
NebraskaTV
PETA calls for livestream of JBS operations, alleges animal mistreatment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — JBS is under scrutiny from PETA as officials are calling on the company to livestream video of its operations. PETA said they have received federal reports about a JBS worker using a paddle to strike two cows numerous times in February. In January, PETA said a federal agent observed a water trough between two pens filled with solid ice, leaving no available water for the animals, and over 500 cows were found without water last August.
NebraskaTV
Two charged after pounds of meth, fentanyl found in vehicle
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found pounds of meth and fentanyl in their vehicle during a traffic stop last week. Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, is charged in Dawson County Court with possession of more than 140 grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug money.
NebraskaTV
Radio station's lawsuit against GIPS over public records requests dismissed
A lawsuit filed against Grand Island Public Schools by a local radio station over its public records request has been dismissed. According to Hall County District Court records, on Aug. 9, Legacy Communications, LLC – which operates seven local radio stations under the name GI Family Radio – and its CEO, Alan Usher, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed against GIPS in April for failure to adequately respond to the radio station's records requests dated April 15 and April 18, respectively.
Comments / 0