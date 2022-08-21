Read full article on original website
No injuries in East Moline fire
No one was hurt in a fire August 24 along Route 84 in East Moline. Residents and a cat were able to escape the home, located at 463 N. 20th Street in East Moline, according to East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs. The fire is still under investigation and details, as well as […]
wvik.org
I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go
That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season
After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
Moline150 closes portion of River Drive; here's the detour route
MOLINE, Ill. — As sesquicentennial celebrations take over the City of Moline this week, River Drive will be closed through Sunday, Aug. 28 between 12th and 15th streets. Moline Public Works asked motorists traveling westbound on River Drive to turn left from 15th Street onto 4th Avenue and continue on it until turning right on 12th Street. From there, take 12th Street to River Drive.
1 injured in Davenport accident
One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
aroundptown.com
Whiteside County Fair Wrap; Judged Results (photos)
The 151st edition of the Whiteside County Fair came to close on Saturday following the always popular Demolition Derby. Publicity chairperson, Todd Mickley said that despite rain on and off over the last few days of the fair only one event, harness racing, had to be cancelled. “The timing of...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in single motorcylce crash in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a single motorcycle crash in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. The Bettendorf Police Department responded around 1:28 p.m. to I-74 at the Spruce Hills Drive interchange for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to a media release. Officers on scene said a...
Rock Island announces Citizen of the Year winners
The City of Rock Island announced the annual Citizen of the Year award winners during the city council meeting on August 22. Awards were given in the categories of business, professional, organization, individual, youth, veteran, honorary citizen (non-resident of Rock Island) and overall citizen of the year. “We obviously have a great city with very […]
Minor injuries reported in Bettendorf accident
Several people received minor injuries in an accident in Bettendorf yesterday afternoon. According to a press release from the City of Bettendorf, on August 21 at about 4:10 p.m., a green Dodge Charger failed to yield while turning left from Middle Road onto Spruce Hills Drive. A blue Ford Explorer was traveling westbound and collided […]
Meet Our Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sally!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The QCAWC Pet of the Week is Sally! Sally is here to give the best AWHOO she has in her.
Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute now open in Moline
UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health announce the opening of Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 653 52nd Avenue in Moline. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating injuries and illnesses, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Gone with the wind — death and destruction in the village of Ellison
Near the western edge of Warren County, between Smithshire and Roseville, lies a quiet rural cemetery. Visitors are few, except on Memorial Day, when members of Monmouth American Legion Post No. 136 decorate the grave of their post’s namesake, Marion Brent Fletcher—the first Warren County soldier killed in World War I. Fletcher was the great-grandson of Kenner Brent, who deeded the land for the cemetery in 1855, and the Brents are one of only a handful of families represented in six-acre burying ground.
Man missing out of Port Byron
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing person from Port Byron On August 23 at about 10:46 p.m. the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Missing Person complaint in Port Byron. Steven R. Mudd was last seen on August 23 at approximately 6 a.m. when he left his […]
Davenport officials discuss proposal to turn one-way downtown streets into two-ways
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's downtown streets could end up turning from one-way to two-ways. The issue was brought before the City Council in a Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting. "Overwhelmingly, folks have told me, they do not want this," Ward 1 Alderman Rick Dunn said. It's been a discussion in...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report: Kids injured by box cutters in skirmish on North Street in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Multiple children, including a 3-year-old, were injured in an incident on East North Street Saturday night. Officers were called to the 100 block of East North Street at 8:16 p.m. for a large crowd and a report of a child being stabbed. According to the police report,...
tspr.org
Galesburg breaks ground on Symphony Center
After 75 years of performing classical music for the region, the Galesburg Symphony Society and Knox-Galesburg Symphony are composing a new chapter. Galesburg officials and supporters of the arts broke ground Friday on a new Symphony Center. It’s on a bustling block of North Seminary Street across the street from...
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after I-74 motorcycle crash in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident after he crashed into a guardrail in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the City of Davenport, at about 1:28 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, first responders were dispatched to the Spruce Hill Drive interchange on I-74 after a motorcycle accident was reported.
KCRG.com
Officials looking for owner of abandoned dog found dead in kennel in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help finding the owner of an abandoned dog found dead in a kennel in Davenport on Sunday. In a Facebook post, the DNR said the dog had already died by the time an officer found the kennel while on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue.
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
