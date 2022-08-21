Rubbish Fire Threatens Structure, Shuts Down 5 Freeway in Sun Valley

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: The Golden State (5) Freeway was closed at Penrose early Thursday morning, Aug. 18, as firefighters battled a rubbish fire that threatened a structure.

Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the fire around 3:40 a.m. on the 11000 block of Olinda Street in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley.

California Highway Patrol shut down the northbound 5 Freeway at Penrose as firefighters battled a fire in a large amount of rubbish alongside the freeway that was threatening a structure.

The freeway was reopened after firefighters knocked down the flames.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

