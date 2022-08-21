Coach Prime Keeping Eyes on Backup QB Competition, Kicking Unit
At JSU football practice Saturday, the Tigers held another scrimmage.
Coach Prime said he was most-impressed with the kicking unit so far, a unit he said is usually a weak spot for HBCUs.
Head Coach Deion Sanders also said he was keeping his eyes on the quarterbacks as they compete for the backup job.
