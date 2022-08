National Dog Day is coming up on Friday, August 26th and thanks to Krispy Kreme, it's going to be a sweet day for Man's Best Friend. On Monday, the bakery chain announced they are unleashing their Doggie Doughnuts for the first time in the U.S. to celebrate pups on their special day. The limited-edition baked treats — available for dogs of all ages and sizes — will be available at participating shops on Friday and if there are any remaining, over the weekend as well. As Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer Dave Skena said in a statement, it's pretty "pawsome".

