Buying Cars

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
What Is a Mustang Cobra?

The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Faces Problem With Bronco

The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall

A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
Forgotten 1938 Ford Deluxe Coupe Pulled From the Weeds

Although "barn find" is still a popular buzzword in the hot rod world, you'll find that it is much more common to find an old car in a field or backyard. The unfortunate side of a field find or backyard discovery is that the car is typically not preserved as nicely as the ones that are stashed away under a roof. Such is the case with this forgotten fat fender Ford that was recently pulled out of the weeds.
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
