ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 2

Related
107.3 PopCrush

Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!

If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State Fair $25 flash sale starting August 25

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Fair is offering a flash sale this Thursday that will contain a "ride all day" armband and one outside gate admission ticket. The flash sale combo will be on sale for just $25. The sale will last 25 hours, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 and ending at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!

Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Public Art#Fine Art#Vehicles#Mexican#The Oklahoma Contemporary#Campbell Art Park
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma mother and daughter fight for feeding tube materials

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman with a feeding tube says getting her specialized nutrition has become nearly impossible. Sereniti Hughes has an eclectic taste, filling her Harrah home with homemade murals while surrounded by animals. “I have about nine dogs – They’re adorable,” she added. “I just,...
TheDailyBeast

Oklahoma Teacher Quits After Directing Kids to Banned Books

An Oklahoma high school teacher resigned this week after providing her students with a QR code to access free, banned books online, a bizarre new turn in the cascading right-wing panic over teaching about race and gender in schools.“I don’t feel like I can just go back into a classroom right now in this state and the environment we find ourselves in and do my job,” Summer Boismier told The Daily Beast.Boismier’s resignation was first reported by Fox 25’s reporter Wendy Suares.An English teacher at Norman High School south of Oklahoma City, Boismier said that she resorted to covering her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Mexico City
oklahomawatch.org

Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Hazmat Team On Scene Of Crash Near NW 63rd And Rockwell

The Oklahoma City fire and police departments responded to a crash near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. At least one person was arrested by OCPD with a DUI complaint. All lanes of North Rockwell Avenue from Northwest 61st Terrace to Northwest 63rd Street are closed. The wreck involves...
publicradiotulsa.org

Norman English teacher resigns after sharing link to banned book resource with students

An English teacher at Norman High School resigned Tuesday over the district’s policies related to House Bill 1775. Summer Boismier had posted a QR code in her classroom that pointed students toward a resource from the Brooklyn Public Library in New York that provides digital access to its collection — particularly books that may be banned elsewhere.
NORMAN, OK
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

134K+
Followers
32K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy