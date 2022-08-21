Read full article on original website
Get Ready Oklahoma for the 2022 Oddities & Curiosities Expo!
If you're a fan of the strange, unusual and bizarre then this is for you! Coming to the Oklahoma City. OK. Convention Center on Saturday, November 19th (11-19-22) the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to the Sooner State. This one-of-a-kind traveling expo showcases vendors, artists, and dealers from all over the country with all things weird! It's an amazing expo, especially for those into the macabre and truly unusual.
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
Final round of extras needed for “Tulsa King”
A major production is about to wrap up filming in Oklahoma, but they are still in need of a few actors.
Immersive Van Gogh experience coming to Oklahoma City
The state-of-the-art facility will feature the animated artwork of Vincent van Gogh.
Oklahoma State Fair $25 flash sale starting August 25
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Fair is offering a flash sale this Thursday that will contain a "ride all day" armband and one outside gate admission ticket. The flash sale combo will be on sale for just $25. The sale will last 25 hours, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 and ending at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
‘Taste of Asia’ event coming to Oklahoma City
If you have been interested in Asian cultures, you will not want to miss a fun event in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
Photos: Dogs, cats, goat looking for loving home in OKC
If you have been thinking about adding a four-legged family member to your household, you only have a few days left to take part in the 'Clear the Shelter' event.
Man scales the side of Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower as anti-abortion protest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man climbed the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning as an anti-abortion protest. - Advertisement - Once at the top he was met by first responders and police. During a stream on his Instagram he calls himself the ‘pro-life Spider Man’.
Popular steakhouse to close in Moore
Residents and fans of a popular restaurant were shocked when it suddenly shuttered its doors.
Oklahoma mother and daughter fight for feeding tube materials
HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman with a feeding tube says getting her specialized nutrition has become nearly impossible. Sereniti Hughes has an eclectic taste, filling her Harrah home with homemade murals while surrounded by animals. “I have about nine dogs – They’re adorable,” she added. “I just,...
Oklahoma Teacher Quits After Directing Kids to Banned Books
An Oklahoma high school teacher resigned this week after providing her students with a QR code to access free, banned books online, a bizarre new turn in the cascading right-wing panic over teaching about race and gender in schools.“I don’t feel like I can just go back into a classroom right now in this state and the environment we find ourselves in and do my job,” Summer Boismier told The Daily Beast.Boismier’s resignation was first reported by Fox 25’s reporter Wendy Suares.An English teacher at Norman High School south of Oklahoma City, Boismier said that she resorted to covering her...
2 people die in vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County
Two Oklahoma residents died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.
Woman out thousands after semi-truck hit her home in 2020
A woman said her family’s traumatizing experience did not end after a semi-truck plowed through their home just west of the metro two years ago.
Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
Fire crews battle blaze at NW Oklahoma City hookah lounge, nearby daycare evacuated
Oklahoma City Fire Department crews are working to prevent a hookah lounge fire from spreading, and a nearby daycare center was evacuated.
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
Hazmat Team On Scene Of Crash Near NW 63rd And Rockwell
The Oklahoma City fire and police departments responded to a crash near Northwest 63rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. At least one person was arrested by OCPD with a DUI complaint. All lanes of North Rockwell Avenue from Northwest 61st Terrace to Northwest 63rd Street are closed. The wreck involves...
Norman English teacher resigns after sharing link to banned book resource with students
An English teacher at Norman High School resigned Tuesday over the district’s policies related to House Bill 1775. Summer Boismier had posted a QR code in her classroom that pointed students toward a resource from the Brooklyn Public Library in New York that provides digital access to its collection — particularly books that may be banned elsewhere.
Nothing Bundt Cakes holding 25th birthday celebration
A popular bakery that serves up sweet treats is celebrating its 25th birthday with a big giveaway.
