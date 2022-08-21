Read full article on original website
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Hazing incident prompts suspensions for 21 Alamo Heights football players, source tells KENS 5
SAN ANTONIO — Note: The following story includes graphic details. The Alamo Heights Independent School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon responding to anonymous tips regarding "safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team." Twenty-one of those students have been suspended as a result...
Meet San Antonio's high school BBQ champs heading to a world competition | Texas Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO — Like Nolan Ryan says: "It ain't braggin' if you can do it!", and five Madison High School students have the hardware to prove they can. They are the 2022 National High School BBQ Champions. Hannah McMullan, Lauren Williams, Autumn Juettemeyer, Benton Ward and Gabriel Alonso have...
Man shot in leg as he was getting into his car on east side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the leg Tuesday night as he was getting into his car. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 3600 block of E. Houston St. near Willow Springs Golf Course on the east side of town. Police say the 53-year-old man was...
Firefighters say heavily cluttered home made it difficult to battle early morning fire on southeast side
SAN ANTONIO — An early morning house fire has displaced three people from their home and caused more than $50,000 in damages. It happened around 4:18 a.m. on the 1300 block of Greer St. not far from S. Gevers St. on the southeast side of town. When firefighters arrived,...
Dozens of people living in the Hays St. encampment face another sweep this week
SAN ANTONIO — The area underneath the I-37 and 281 overpass has been Christina Barrera's home for 17 years. She considers the community a family and takes care of as many people as she can, as often as she can. When she learns of another scheduled sweep, the first thing she thinks is "here we go again."
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by train
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a train early Wednesday morning. It happened at around 12:40 a.m. on Villamain road and Graf on the city’s southside. Police say they don’t know how he ended up on the tracks, but they’re...
A 112-year-old home was lost to a roaring fire
SAN ANTONIO — Property tax records indicate 1231 Virginia Boulevard was built in 1910, when William Howard Taft was the president of the United States. Until Monday evening, the stately 3,792 square foot home was a favorite in the Knob Hill Historic District, according to neighbors. But now, the...
Artists set to perform at Tejano Music Awards announced
SAN ANTONIO — The Tejano Music Awards on Tuesday announced the artists that are set to be performing at the award show. The artists include: Da Krazy Pimpz, Eddie Gonzalez, Homeboyz, Isabel Marie, Jay Perez, Monica Saldivar, Ricardo Castillon, Shelly Lares, Stefani Montie, Sunny Sauceda and young artists from a segment that will feature the best rising talent in Tejano music, the release said.
'I love the personal touch' | The Human Bean opens first San Antonio location
SAN ANTONIO — There’s nothing like a new coffee shop to pop up around the San Antonio area and the newest one is calling Stone Oak home. Originally starting in 1998, a couple decided to create a small coffee shop that ended up creating a large community and the newest location sits right off of Bulverde.
DHS Secretary Mayorkas prioritizes improved funding for fire departments during conference in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke before hundreds of fire chiefs from around the world Wednesday, addressing the ongoing challenges of firefighting. “The work of firefighters and other first responders is more difficult, dangerous and stressful than ever before,” Mayorkas said. The International Association of...
High water on Highway 281 leading to traffic delays
SAN ANTONIO — Heavy rain and high water have led to several traffic delays in San Antonio Wednesday morning. Officials are reporting that traffic is delayed along southbound Highway 281 between Thousand Oaks and Winding Way. Two right lanes right lanes were affected and officials said it was causing a delay of up to two hours. At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Marshall Road and even up to Bulverde Road. At last check, around 9:20 a.m., the delay was only about 20 minutes.
Fire damages southeast side motel
SAN ANTONIO — A motel on the southeast side of town was damaged by fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to the Rainbow Motel at the 4700 block of S. Presa Street near E. Southcross Boulevard for reports of a fire. When first responders got to...
Free conference addressing mental health returns in person to downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Chapter of NAMI will be hosting a conference this weekend—to provide valuable resources to kids and parents. Addressing mental health is one step in a journey that can be long for many people. “Ironically through that pain, I kind of found my...
Kerbey Lane opens location in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The Austin-based favorite, Kerbey Lane, has officially opened a location in San Antonio. Their location is located at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103, and they are open every day from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Kerbey Lane is most known for their pancakes among other delicious food items and is a very popular café in Austin, where most of the other locations are located.
Police investigating after man found shot while standing in his front yard
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire while standing in his front yard Saturday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Austin St. just east of downtown. The 39-year-old victim told police that an unknown vehicle drove by his...
Woman in serious condition after struck by vehicle while crossing street
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street late Sunday evening. It happened around 11:19 p.m. on the 900 block of Bandera Rd. at W. Woodlawn Avenue northwest of downtown. Police say the woman, who...
Deputies still searching for 14-year-old who ran into Ingram Park Mall after pursuit
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a 14-year-old suspect who ran into Ingram Park Mall after evading arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. On Friday, deputies received a call for shots fired on Old Onyx in far west Bexar County. Authorities found a vehicle matching the description of what the suspects were inside, and when they tried to pull the driver off, a pursuit began and lasted several minutes.
Police need your help identifying arson suspects
SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in identifying and locating suspects accused of arson. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of N. Colorado Street on April 22 close to 3:30 a.m. for reports of a vacant structure on fire. The investigation into this...
Family argument leads to deadly shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' cast members to visit San Antonio for September screening
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio movie lovers have a golden ticket of an opportunity to watch a Hollywood classic while sitting alongside two members of the original cast. Actors Paris Themmen and Julie Dawn Cole – otherwise remembered as rambunctious Mike TeaVee and materialistic Veruca Salt in the 1971 Gene Wilder-starring adventure "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – will visit on Sept. 5 for a screening of the film at Alamo Drafthouse Park North. It's part of multistate tour that will also make stops in Corpus Christi, Austin and Dallas after setting out from Houston.
