ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Artists set to perform at Tejano Music Awards announced

SAN ANTONIO — The Tejano Music Awards on Tuesday announced the artists that are set to be performing at the award show. The artists include: Da Krazy Pimpz, Eddie Gonzalez, Homeboyz, Isabel Marie, Jay Perez, Monica Saldivar, Ricardo Castillon, Shelly Lares, Stefani Montie, Sunny Sauceda and young artists from a segment that will feature the best rising talent in Tejano music, the release said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safc#San Antonio Fc#Rgv#Toros
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

DHS Secretary Mayorkas prioritizes improved funding for fire departments during conference in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke before hundreds of fire chiefs from around the world Wednesday, addressing the ongoing challenges of firefighting. “The work of firefighters and other first responders is more difficult, dangerous and stressful than ever before,” Mayorkas said. The International Association of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

High water on Highway 281 leading to traffic delays

SAN ANTONIO — Heavy rain and high water have led to several traffic delays in San Antonio Wednesday morning. Officials are reporting that traffic is delayed along southbound Highway 281 between Thousand Oaks and Winding Way. Two right lanes right lanes were affected and officials said it was causing a delay of up to two hours. At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Marshall Road and even up to Bulverde Road. At last check, around 9:20 a.m., the delay was only about 20 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Fire damages southeast side motel

SAN ANTONIO — A motel on the southeast side of town was damaged by fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to the Rainbow Motel at the 4700 block of S. Presa Street near E. Southcross Boulevard for reports of a fire. When first responders got to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Kerbey Lane opens location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Austin-based favorite, Kerbey Lane, has officially opened a location in San Antonio. Their location is located at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103, and they are open every day from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Kerbey Lane is most known for their pancakes among other delicious food items and is a very popular café in Austin, where most of the other locations are located.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Deputies still searching for 14-year-old who ran into Ingram Park Mall after pursuit

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a 14-year-old suspect who ran into Ingram Park Mall after evading arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. On Friday, deputies received a call for shots fired on Old Onyx in far west Bexar County. Authorities found a vehicle matching the description of what the suspects were inside, and when they tried to pull the driver off, a pursuit began and lasted several minutes.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Family argument leads to deadly shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' cast members to visit San Antonio for September screening

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio movie lovers have a golden ticket of an opportunity to watch a Hollywood classic while sitting alongside two members of the original cast. Actors Paris Themmen and Julie Dawn Cole – otherwise remembered as rambunctious Mike TeaVee and materialistic Veruca Salt in the 1971 Gene Wilder-starring adventure "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – will visit on Sept. 5 for a screening of the film at Alamo Drafthouse Park North. It's part of multistate tour that will also make stops in Corpus Christi, Austin and Dallas after setting out from Houston.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy