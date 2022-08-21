Storms roll through Joplin region, 2,000 initially without power
UPDATE: Power was restored in under two hours. As of 12:30 a.m. only a handful of customers were without power.
JOPLIN REGION — Storms rolled through the Joplin region late Saturday evening knocking out power to portions of Northeast Neosho, Redings Mill and South Joplin.
About 2,000 are without power as of 10:30 p.m.
“Power is out in redings mill lightning hit super close. No news from liberty yet. Idk how many effected.” — JLN tipster
We are working to gather more information. Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now.
Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email alerts so you don’t miss an article.
| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST
• 43,000 lbs of cheese burns I-44 BIT.ly/3c76494
• Lamar PD investigate death BIT.ly/3QWsrwS
• Supportlocal police benefit ride BIT.ly/3QJbu8W
• August 3rd Thursday! BIT.ly/3K1pPv6
• Jessie James Days in Pineville BIT.ly/3Au0lnb
• Stolen car ends up in Grand Lake BIT.ly/3QUApqi
• Ark. escaped inmate has ties to NEOK BIT.ly/3PAlOiq
Comments / 1