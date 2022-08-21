Storms roll through Joplin region, 2,000 initially without power

Screenshot of Liberty Utilities Power Outage Map at 11 p.m. August 20, 2022.

UPDATE: Power was restored in under two hours. As of 12:30 a.m. only a handful of customers were without power.

Screenshot of release of information via social media from NWS-Springfield.

JOPLIN REGION — Storms rolled through the Joplin region late Saturday evening knocking out power to portions of Northeast Neosho, Redings Mill and South Joplin.

About 2,000 are without power as of 10:30 p.m.

“Power is out in redings mill lightning hit super close. No news from liberty yet. Idk how many effected.” — JLN tipster

We are working to gather more information. Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now.

