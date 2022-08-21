Green District Salad Chain Makes Changes to its Colorado Plans

An incoming Green District establishment will open “at the north-side Polaris Pointe development, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard ” in October , according to co-founder and chief development officer Chris Furlow . This location is advertised on the company’s website as “coming soon” to 7 Spectrum Loop, Suite 110 Colorado Springs, CO 80921 .

Additionally, another CS location will debut on August 23 at the “Briargate Crossing shopping center, southeast of Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway on the far northeast side.” This latter location isn’t yet publicized on the company’s website and will be Green District’s first in Colorado Springs.

Earlier this year, What Now Denver reported an opening in Fort Collins at 2620 S. Timberline Rd. at the Rigden Farm Plaza North. However, the building remains vacant, sandwiched between Karl’s Krazy Pizza and Meriyaki Yoga. This location also has not been added to the website’s list of incoming stores. However, Western States Market President Tim Spong told What Now Denver GD will open in Fort Collins in November, “barring any construction delays.”

“By year’s end, Green District expects to have a total of 25 restaurants,” Furlow told The Gazette , “[this] will include the two in the Springs and another scheduled to open in September in the Denver Tech Center. At least five to six more locations are envisioned in 2023.”

