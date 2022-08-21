ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Green District Salad Chain Makes Changes to its Colorado Plans

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IgJ94_0hPGXxGh00

An incoming Green District establishment will open “at the north-side Polaris Pointe development, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard ” in October , according to co-founder and chief development officer Chris Furlow . This location is advertised on the company’s website as “coming soon” to 7 Spectrum Loop, Suite 110 Colorado Springs, CO 80921 .

Additionally, another CS location will debut on August 23 at the “Briargate Crossing shopping center, southeast of Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway on the far northeast side.” This latter location isn’t yet publicized on the company’s website and will be Green District’s first in Colorado Springs.

Earlier this year, What Now Denver reported an opening in Fort Collins at 2620 S. Timberline Rd. at the Rigden Farm Plaza North. However, the building remains vacant, sandwiched between Karl’s Krazy Pizza and Meriyaki Yoga. This location also has not been added to the website’s list of incoming stores. However, Western States Market President Tim Spong told What Now Denver GD will open in Fort Collins in November, “barring any construction delays.”

“By year’s end, Green District expects to have a total of 25 restaurants,” Furlow told The Gazette , “[this] will include the two in the Springs and another scheduled to open in September in the Denver Tech Center. At least five to six more locations are envisioned in 2023.”



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Cookie Shop Delivers Until 3am. Have You Ever Tried It?

If you're ever craving cookies late at night, you're in luck because this Colorado cookie store chain delivers late to help cure those late-night munchies. I have a problem... That problem is sweets. I just love them. I feel like there are a lot of people stuck on the sweet-tooth train right along with me. The hardest part of this new lifestyle change journey I've been on has been the elimination of sweets whenever I want them. I know it's for the best, but I sure do miss my sweets. Especially cookies. Now that I'm learning about this Colorado cookie shop that not only delivers cookies but delivers them late at night, I might have to have myself a cheat day soon and check them out. Let's learn more about these awesome late-night sweet treats.
COLORADO STATE
multihousingnews.com

Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility

The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Restaurants
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Restaurants
Fort Collins, CO
Food & Drinks
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Fort Collins, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
94.3 The X

Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?

Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ne The Green#Salad#Food Drink#Powers Boulevard#Green District#Krazy Pizza#Meriyaki Yoga#Springs#The Denver Tech Center
KXRM

Fiesta Friday food truck event in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Get ready for a Fiesta this Friday at Civic Center Park on Aug. 26. There will be multiple food truck vendors to choose from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your family out to this exciting food truck event and enjoy a night out in Pueblo West! Guests can park at […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
K99

Colorado ‘Hangover Burger’ Featured on Guy Fieri TV Show

Numerous restaurants in Colorado have been featured on Guy Fieri's popular 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' TV show, and the latest had Guy trying out what a Colorado restaurant calls The Hangover Burger. Guy Fieri Returns to Colorado. In a recent episode of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' the celebrity...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
K99

Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County

There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
The Denver Gazette

The 150th Colorado State Fair: What to know before you go, deals and discounts

The annual Colorado State Fair is back this weekend for its 150th "year of fun." Beginning back in 1872, the state fair has become a staple in Colorado's history. Visitors can experience several concerts, animal exhibits, carnival rides and fair food every year in Pueblo. Here's what you need to know before you go: When and where is the Colorado State Fair? The state fair is at the Colorado State...
1310kfka.com

Largest development in Fort Collins seeks to add 250 more homes

Construction on the largest development in Fort Collins’ history could start early next year. The Coloradoan reports once complete Montava will contain 4,000 homes on 47 acres of land west of the Budweiser plant in north Fort Collins. Developers just asked for a nearly 250-home increase. The community will contain both attached and detached single-family homes as well as a recreation center and park. Read more about the development at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KXRM

Firefighters report RV fire at Safeway on Colorado Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a vehicle fire late morning. CSFD is on scene at a Safeway located on 3275 W. Colorado Ave. Firefighters say that a recreational vehicle (RV) in the parking lot caught fire. This article will be updated with more information.
9NEWS

America's Mountain gets another round of summer snow

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
336
Followers
169
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy