Cowell scores, Earthquakes win 2-1 over Los Angeles FC

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cade Cowell’s goal was pivotal for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-1 win against Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

Cowell’s game-winner came in the 77th minute to put the Earthquakes (6-11-9) on top 2-1. Tommy Thompson got an assist on the goal. Cowell, an 18-year-old homegrown in his fourth MLS season, scored for the second time this season and the first since April 2 in a 2-2 tie with Austin.

The Earthquakes also got one goal from Benjamin Kikanovic.

Kwadwo Opoku scored for LAFC (18-5-3).

LAFC outshot the Earthquakes 12-10, with one shot on goal to San Jose’s five.

JT Marcinkowski saved one of the two shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Maxime Crepeau saved three of the five shots he faced for LAFC.

The Earthquakes play on the road on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City, while LAFC will visit Austin on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

