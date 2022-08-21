Read full article on original website
New Lutheran coach Jeff Luedke provides link to the Bazsali er
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Lutheran football hasn’t been quite the same since Bruce Bazsali left after the 2016 season. Now the Crusaders have a link to the Bazsali era in their new head coach Jeff Luedke. Luedke was on Bazsali’s staff helping coach receivers and defensive backs back when the Crusaders were a force in the […]
Batavia golf course reopens after $7.5M in improvements
A west suburban golf course has reopened as “new and improved” after being closed for more than a season. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
‘Live at Levings’ holds talent show finals
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another installment of “Live at Levings” took place Sunday night. The talent show finals and concert was held at Levings Park. The talent show finals kicked off the show, with the top three acts taking home cash prizes. The top prize was $1,000. Music and dance acts followed the show, including […]
WIFR
Beloit Sky Carp one of San Diego duo’s branding success stories
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A San Diego duo started a business reinventing brands for minor league sports teams; and the Beloit Sky Carp are one of Jason Klein and Casey White’s biggest success story. Klein and White formed an online forum called ‘The Klink Room”; where aspiring designers from...
WIFR
More Sunshine Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny this Wednesday with highs in the middle to low 80′s. Down to the 60′s tonight with shower/t-storm chances after 3 AM. Low 80′s tomorrow with a few scattered showers and t-storms. No severe weather is expected. Dry on Friday and Saturday with highs around 80.
WIFR
Spooky season in the stateline gets ‘twisted’ Sept. 16
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for its 9th season!. The 10,000 square-foot indoor spook show opens Friday, September 16 and runs each weekend through Halloween at 5420 East State Street in Rockford. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is packed with indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes and...
Popular Illinois Brewery Reveals Big Out of State Expansion Plans
One of our favorite breweries in the 815 is announcing plans for a big expansion. It's the kind of thing you wouldn't expect but then again, this is the place that just created a beer-battered hot dog. What I'm saying is that you never know what they're going to do...
Infamous Ghosts Will Be Haunting the Streets of Downtown Rockford This Friday
Everybody loves a good ghost story, but what if I told you that you have the chance to witness some super spooky ghost stories come to life in Rockford this weekend?!?. (I've got goosebumps just thinking about it!) Take a Spooky Tour With Haunted Rockford. When it comes to our...
Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action 18 years ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Marine Lance Corporal Branden Ramey is a Belvidere native who died giving the ultimate sacrifice for the country, and 18 years later his legacy still holds strong. An annual ride to honor the fallen local Marine took place on Sunday. Organizers said that at least 200 people came out, and while […]
WIFR
Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side. Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets. Limited information has been released about the...
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
WIFR
Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
WIFR
Celebrating Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th Birthday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Civil War Roundtable will be celebrating the 200th birthday of Ulysses S. Grant on Monday, September 12, at Memorial Hall along Main Street in Rockford. September’s meeting will feature a presentation from former Congressman John Cox titled “Ulysses S. Grant and Elihu...
One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall
It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
WIFR
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
Famous musicians from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is rocking. Many famous bands and singers have come from the stateline city over the years, but a lot of them might not be known as hometown heroes. Find a list of below of the most famous musicians that have their roots in Rockford. Cheap Trick: Formed in 1973, Cheap […]
WIFR
Rock County 911 center director to retire
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Rock County 911 Communications Center director Kathy Sukus announced Wednesday that after 34 years, she will retire from a position in public safety. Kathy’s last day as director will be October 4. During her tenure, Kathy positioned the communications center as a leader in...
WIFR
Boone County Fire Department celebrates 75 years
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Fire Department District 2 is celebrating 75 years of serving the community. Residents can come out from 1 to 5 p.m on Saturday, August 27 to visit the station, located at 1777 Henry Luckow Lane in Belvidere, and enjoy the festivities. Firefighters...
rockrivercurrent.com
Free groceries available in Rockford at Summer Family Markets
ROCKFORD — Families with children younger than 18 are encouraged to shop for free groceries with no registration or documentation needed. Summer Family Markets are a free resource to those in need that offer a prepackaged box of food delivered straight to your car by volunteers. More in Rockford:...
Veterans, first responders spend the day on Rockford lake
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Veterans and first responders got to enjoy a day out on the lake Sunday. It took place at Pierce Lake in Rockford’s Rock Cut State Park. Veterans, first responders and their families got to kayak and paddleboard on the lake to decompress and exercise. The event, which was put on by […]
