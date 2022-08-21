Read full article on original website
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
City commissioner describes upcoming announcement on Fargodome a ‘great thing’
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is hinting that a major announcement about the Fargodome will be made soon. “It is going to be a great thing, the Fargodome obviously needs some updating in a lot of different ways and so I’m excited when it goes public, to me that’s the next big thing that’s on the calendar,” Piepkorn said.
Fargo man arrested for assaulting sheriff’s deputy in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO KOVC) – A 49-year-old Fargo man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. Authorities say Dustin Lende was being pursued by deputies in Cass County for a prior incident and the pursuit ended when he fled into Barnes County in a car.
Blighted house in south Fargo likely headed for demolition
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioners agree that it’s time for a vacant house to “go.”. The house located at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find who owns the building. A New Jersey mortgage company now has it.
Fargo School Board members get flak from attendees at board meeting
FARGO (KFGO) -The Fargo school board took some sharp criticism at Tuesday night’s board meeting from members of the public over the turbulence caused by the recent votes about the Pledge of Allegiance. Deven Styczynski, a recent unsuccessful candidate for the school board, spoke specifically to board member Seth...
Sobriety checkpoint in Fargo leads to 4 DUI arrests, other violations
FARGO (KFGO) – Four drivers were arrested for drunken driving at a Saturday night sobriety checkpoint in Fargo. The State Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint on the westbound off-ramp at the I-94 University Drive exit. 417 vehicles went through the checkpoint between 9 p.m....
Man arrested during serving of high risk warrant at Fargo apt. complex
FARGO (KFGO) – Police say a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment was arrested Tuesday morning at Arbor Apartments on 23rd St. S when officers and Red River Valley SWAT served a high-risk warrant. He’s identified as 19-year-old Anthony Kaykay of Fargo. Kaykay was wanted in connection with a...
Fargo Commission, developer Jim Roers reach agreement on townhome project
FARGO (KFGO) – After months of controversy between the Fargo City Commission and Roers Construction and Development about a delay in the construction of the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project, city commissioners have unanimously approved an agreement with Roers to proceed with the project located near the NDSU campus. Roers...
Fargo man sentenced for possessing illegal ghost guns and imported silencers
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for gun-related crimes. 31-year-old Matthew Kraft was convicted of having a gun as a felon, illegal importation of firearms, and possession of unregistered firearms. The investigation started when Customs and Border...
