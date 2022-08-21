Mookie Betts will be staring at the Green Monster again in 2023. But the bigger monster he might have to deal with in Beantown could be a hostile Boston Red Sox crowd that hasn’t still quite gotten over his decision to sign a mega-deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Whatever the case is, Betts and the Dodgers are coming to Fenway Park in August of 2023, and that’s a series everyone should have circled on their calendars.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO