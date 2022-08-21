Read full article on original website
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Albert Pujols continues climb to 700 home runs, barges into top 10 of all-time list with another blast vs. Cubs
Albert Pujols can’t stop hitting dingers. The future Hall of Famer is in a race against time, as he could reach 700 home runs before the end of the 2022 MLB season, and while he has already said that he will not change his mind about his retirement plans even if he failed to get […] The post Albert Pujols continues climb to 700 home runs, barges into top 10 of all-time list with another blast vs. Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves: Legit World Series contenders or phony pretenders?
The Atlanta Braves went on a magical run in 2021. Despite winning just 88 games in the regular season, they managed to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on their way to their first World Series championship since 1995. What made it truly remarkable was the...
Yadier Molina reveals questionable reason he was away from Cardinals this weekend
St. Louis Cardinals star catcher Yadier Molina is a fan favorite and likely future Hall of Famer. But his recent decision to leave the team for a few days will raise some eyebrows. Molina, who owns a professional basketball team in Puerto Rico, told the Cardinals he missed their Saturday and Sunday games against the […] The post Yadier Molina reveals questionable reason he was away from Cardinals this weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The players Boston Celtics haven’t included in Kevin Durant trade proposals revealed
The Kevin Durant saga continues to drag on as the NBA season inches closer. One team that continually sees its name connected in trade rumors is the Boston Celtics. Shams Charania of The Athletic gave a recent update on the behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Nets and a variety of teams. As he put it surrounding the Celtics:
Kevin Durant’s eye-opening response to latest trade rumors
Kevin Durant remains with the Brooklyn Nets and it doesn’t appear a trade is coming to fruition anytime soon, although the Memphis Grizzlies are also reportedly interested in making a move for the superstar. After Marc Stein dropped a big update on Durant’s situation, reporting that the Nets aren’t...
Carlos Correa drops major truth bomb on future with Twins
The Minnesota Twins are looking to take care of business in the regular season before turning their attention to the offseason, but there’s a huge move that needs to be addressed ahead of the 2023 campaign. Star shortstop Carlos Correa could potentially hit free agency again after this season due to the options in his […] The post Carlos Correa drops major truth bomb on future with Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
Clarke Schmidt’s bold declaration after sweep of the Mets shows that Yankees have recaptured its moxie
For the third game in a row, the New York Yankees emerged with a victory, as they defeated the New York Mets Tuesday night, 4-2, to complete a two-leg sweep of their National League counterparts. Yankees rookie Clarke Schmidt got the win, but perhaps it’s what he said following the game that will be remembered more by future New York opponents on the road.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 8/24/2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Diamondbacks Royals prediction and pick. Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks, while Brady Singer gets the call for the Royals. Both pitchers in this game have been breakthrough stories in 2022. Two fresh faces have announced themselves […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 8/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mookie Betts’ first trip back to Boston vs. Red Sox revealed in Dodgers’ 2023 schedule release
Mookie Betts will be staring at the Green Monster again in 2023. But the bigger monster he might have to deal with in Beantown could be a hostile Boston Red Sox crowd that hasn’t still quite gotten over his decision to sign a mega-deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Whatever the case is, Betts and the Dodgers are coming to Fenway Park in August of 2023, and that’s a series everyone should have circled on their calendars.
J.T. Realmuto’s live reaction to finding out Bryce Harper just hit a walk-off
Bryce Harper is an amazing baseball player and every baseball fan knows that. Minor league pitchers, meanwhile, are witnessing firsthand how good the Philadelphia Phillies slugger is at their own expense. Just a day after unloading a pair of home runs in the first game of his rehab assignment with...
‘My dreams have turned into my worst nightmares’: Fernando Tatis Jr. finally breaks silence
Fernando Tatis Jr. finally addressed the media for the first time since being suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. The shocking news regarding Tatis Jr. has reportedly cost him the Padres trust. pic.twitter.com/FqbjWVo7vi — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) August 23, 2022 “I’m truly sorry, I am. I have let so many people down… […] The post ‘My dreams have turned into my worst nightmares’: Fernando Tatis Jr. finally breaks silence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push
The Milwaukee Brewers will have to play their next few games with Aaron Ashby on the sidelines. The young pitcher has been placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. According to a team announcement, Ashby heads to the 15-day injured list (retroactive to August 20) because of a left shoulder inflammation. He […] The post Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zack Britton shines in first rehab assignment since Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees are winning again. And if that’s not enough to make their fans feel good, here’s an update about Yankees reliever Zack Britton from Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media. “Zack Britton faced two batters at Low-A Tampa tonight, striking out one and getting a...
Cardinals legend Yadier Molina builds on legacy with another piece of epic MLB history
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is a legend in the game of baseball. He will be a Hall of Famer when it’s time for his name to be included on the ballot. However, that’s the future. In the present, he’s still making history. Molina started the Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. […] The post Cardinals legend Yadier Molina builds on legacy with another piece of epic MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julio Rodriguez epic feat that even Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr. never accomplished
Seattle Mariners rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez continues his tear on the entire league. Most recently, he achieved something that neither Alex Rodriguez nor Ken Griffey Jr. was able to do during their rookie year. Julio Rodriguez has been a dominant force throughout his entire rookie season. He has earned...
Nets get mix of encouraging, scary predictions after Kevin Durant trade saga
After Kevin Durant re-committed to the Brooklyn Nets, the predictions on the team’s 2022-23 season have been largely positive. However, it is not without uncertainties. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, several NBA executives see the Nets competing for a Top 4 spot in the Eastern Conference. They may have had a chaotic offseason, but the talent is there and a healthier and available roster should help. One Western Conference exec even shared that Brooklyn “could be the best regular season team in the East.”
RUMOR: Dennis Schroder Lakers reunion is a ‘legit consideration,’ but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for a big season where they hope to bounce back and make a deep playoff run. There could also be a reunion with a familiar face from the 2020-21 campaign. Per Marc Stein, the organization is seriously considering the idea of re-signing guard Dennis Schroder, depending on “how the […] The post RUMOR: Dennis Schroder Lakers reunion is a ‘legit consideration,’ but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
