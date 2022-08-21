Read full article on original website
Emporia State football hosts Student Night practice
The Emporia State football team held their Monday Night Welcome back Students practice. Students were given a chance to call plays and compete in skills competitions with and against players. Coach Garin Higgins called it a good night. The Hornets will begin afternoon practices Tuesday. They are 8 practices away...
Emporia State football 9 days away from kick-off, defense taking shape
The Emporia State football team continues to prepare for their season opener. Defensively the Hornets had more starters to replace and Coach Garin Higgins likes the progress they have been making. The Hornets are 9 days away from kicking off the season against Northeastern State.
PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships
The top male and female disc golf players in the world will be here in Emporia for the PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships. The tournament is set for August 30th through September 3rd at the Emporia Country Club and Jones Park. The following businesses would like to welcome all...
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No rally mulling future steps after position terminated at Sacred Heart Elementary
Alexis Lowder hasn’t decided on whether she plans to file a lawsuit after Emporia’s Sacred Heart School terminated her employment for helping to organize Emporia’s Vote No rally on an abortion regulation constitutional amendment. If she does, her legal course of action may be more difficult than...
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: USD 253, Emporia Police, Lyon County Attorney tight-lipped as investigation continues
The Emporia Police Department continues its investigation into allegations of misconduct by at least one and possibly several members of the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Communications Director Lyndel Landgren says the investigation began after a currently-unspecified situation came to light. He says concerns such as the one that launched the EPD investigation are thoroughly reviewed by district administration, with appropriate steps taken that follow board policies.
Bauer pleads no contest to May chase in Lyon and Chase counties
Sentencing is ahead for a Colorado man who pleaded no contest to a felony count of flee and elude after a chase in Lyon and Chase counties earlier this year. Cody Bauer accepted a plea agreement last week in Lyon County District Court. Counts of possessing drugs and paraphernalia were dismissed.
Emporia Rec Commission to discuss golf simulation system among agenda items
Several discussion points are ahead for the Emporia Recreation Commission with its monthly meeting coming Monday evening. Director Tom McEvoy has several items to present, including an update on the annual audit that took place last week. McEvoy will also discuss a possible golf simulation system for the racquetball court, an update on electronic door locks at the Lee Beran Recreation Center and the prospect of the Rec Center enrolling in the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificate program.
ESU and Flint Hills Technical College students welcomed back to Emporia with annual block party Monday evening
Once again the city of Emporia showed out in full force to ring in a new school year and welcome back the students of Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College Monday evening. The annual Welcome Back Block Party took over the 800 and 900 blocks of Commercial Street...
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
Local residents encouraged to attend virtual fence law seminar Tuesday evening
If you might be a bit behind in your knowledge of Kansas fence laws, the Kansas State Department of Agricultural Economics is offering a free course to help you brush up on the basics. The Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held in Junction City Tuesday evening, however, local residents...
Emporia chase suspect set for preliminary hearing Thursday
One man accused of leading Emporia Police on a chase in the city limits this past spring has a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court on Thursday. Vontrez Williams will be in court at 2 pm. He’s facing a count of felony flee and elude and a count of reckless driving.
Part of Weaver Street to close Sept. 1
Part of Emporia’s Weaver Street will be closed early next month for a relatively short-term project. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the closure will let Evergy replace a broken utility pole near the intersection of US Highway 50 and East Sixth. Work will be Sept. 1 and maybe Sept. 2, depending on how things proceed.
Academic achievement, construction and COVID updates ahead for USD 253 Emporia Board of Education
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has updates on a range of topics as part of its regular meeting Wednesday. Board members will get the latest academic achievement report based on spring 2022 state assessments and FastBridge data. They will also get a construction update from McCownGordon as work continues on the nearly $80 million Building for the Future bond package. Also, board members will get the latest on the district’s COVID-19 situation and response.
Coronavirus numbers increase in Lyon County
COVID-19 numbers are trending up again in Lyon County. On Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health announced 86 new cases since Aug. 17. That’s up from 51 cases announced a week ago. It’s also comparable with 90 cases announced Aug. 10. Deaths remained flat at 125. Lyon County is...
Student achievement and first COVID-19 update in over six months highlight USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday
USD 253 Emporia’s Department of Teaching and Learning is encouraging the district to celebrate recent statistics from the district’s academic achievement report. The report, delivered to the USD 253 Board of Education Wednesday evening, showed that while students have not seen a dramatic increase in areas such as math and science compared to spring 2022, there has not been any measurable decline either. This was encouraging data for Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Student Services Judy Stanley who says stable numbers are always preferable to the alternative.
USD 253: Sept. 2 becomes half-day for most students, full day off at Jones Early Childhood Development Center
Emporia Public Schools has announced a schedule change to the district calendar heading into the Labor Day weekend. Sept. 2 is now a half-day for most students and it’s a day off for pre-K students at Jones Early Childhood Development Center:. *Flint Hills Learning Center will dismiss students at...
Emporia man facing trial for allegedly bringing contraband to jail
Trial could begin next week for an Emporia man accused of bringing contraband into the Lyon County Jail. Michael Hise faces single counts of trafficking contraband, drug possession and paraphernalia possession after he allegedly tried to bring drugs into the facility in late April. Trial is set to begin Aug....
Trial ahead for man accused of trying to rob downtown Emporia convenience store
Trial is ahead — and soon — for a man accused of trying to rob a downtown Emporia convenience store this year. Trial is set to begin Aug. 29 for Darren Hutcherson in Lyon County District Court, depending on the results of a pretrial hearing Wednesday. The current schedule calls for a three-day trial.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office among law enforcement agencies involved in ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose’ enforcement effort
Lyon County deputies are in the early stages of their annual traffic enforcement effort leading up to and through the Labor Day weekend. The “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign involves deputies putting in extra time, as funded by the Kansas Department of Transporation, to look for impaired drivers. On KVOE’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope says DUI incidents seem to happen in spurts.
After busy summer weekdays, Bloom House expects weekend traffic to pick up speed
Traffic is picking up at Bloom House Youth Services, a non-profit organization helping homeless youths. Board President Clara Corn says the summer had a “regular amount” of teenagers using the drop-in center at 301 West 11th, and she expects a shift from weekday to weekend traffic as classes begin across Lyon County this month. She says two main services have seen a lot of interest the past few months.
