More information has been released regarding a fatal accident in Marshall County Saturday afternoon. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and emergency responders were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. ET where it was found that Emily J. Carr, 17, of Argos allegedly failed to yield to the right-of-way of traffic at the intersection at 18th Road and U.S. 31. Carr was traveling east on 18th Road at the time while a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Jowuana M. Edmond of Chicago was traveling on U.S. 31. The two vehicles collided at that intersection.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO