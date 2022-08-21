The Exit Zero Jazz Festival presents night concerts in Cape May Convention Hall. We are so excited to be back on the JEFF DUPERO…

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Today is EAT A PEACH DAY! And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long. #teabythese…
And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long.
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and he…
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing. Watch Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) enlist Baby (Jennifer Grey) as his new dance partner making for an unforgettable summer with music that will have you dancing in your seat. Plan a special date or a fun girl’s night out — you’ll have the time of your life! The movie begins at sundown.
The Cape May Point Science Center held their groundbreaking event at Lehigh Avenue in Cape May Point on Monday, August 8. The building, formerly St. Mary by the Sea, has officially been historically preserved with more to come to reimagine the building as a world-class science center by the sea.
BioBlitz at CMBO’s Center for Research and Education | New Jersey Audubon
Join CMBO Naturalists and staff, along with local wildlife experts as we work to uncover and identify the variety of species that call our Center for Research and Education (CRE) home! How will we be doing this? By organizing a BioBlitz! A BioBlitz is an organized effort to catalogue all living orga…
30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #capemay #capemaynj #njwhales...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Chorale season performances to start Dec. 4
The Southern Delaware Chorale announced its performance schedule for the 2022-23 season. Under the baton of Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong and Assistant Conductor Sarah Rose, the chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. The program will feature familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
firststateupdate.com
Just In: County Police Tell Local Residents To Shelter In Place Tuesday Morning
New Castle County Police have locked down a street in Richarson Park early Tuesday. At around 7:15 this morning residents received a reverse 911 call telling them to shelter in place due to an active crime scene and investigation in the area. Residents tell FSU that police have blocked both...
Atlantic City Air Space Restrictions & Airshow Schedule
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow is one week from today, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. We will be hosting a 5-hour pregame show from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the Airshow is set to begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. You can listen to all of the...
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes Ryan Arias to residency program faculty
Beebe Healthcare announced Ryan Arias, DO, is joining the faculty of its R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education. He will be a core faculty member of the family medicine residency program and will also see patients at Long Neck Primary Care. Arias will care for patients of all ages,...
NJ’s Stockton University Makes Big Move In Money.com ‘Best’ Rankings
Stockton University has been making big moves in the Money Magazine college rankings since 2015. Money Magazine conducts national rankings (annually) for the “best colleges for your money.”. In 2015, Stockton University was ranked #483 in America. Stockton University is now #156 in Money.com’s 2022-23 Best Colleges Ranking in...
What is a drought? And is the Philadelphia area in one?
Heavy rains came through the Philadelphia area on Monday morning, but the region needs more than that.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN, JILL CRAVEN
(Wilmington, DE 19808) This afternoon (Aug 23) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Limerick Circle in the community of Linden Green II, for the report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 43-year-old Jill Craven...
firststateupdate.com
Route 13 NB Closed Sunday Due To Crash Involving County Police
The New Castle County Police are investigating an accident that reportedly involved a County Officer. Just after 10:30, Sunday evening rescue crews responded to Route 13 NB under I-295 for reports of a crash with injuries. Arriving crews transported one patient to the hospital, however, it is not clear if...
delawarepublic.org
Tent encampments and schools prepare for rising child homelessness as motel program ends
As more than 200 homeless Delaware families prepare for the end of a pandemic-era program that paid for them to live in motels, schools and homeless encampments are also readying for the shift. More than 200 families relying on the motel-based shelter program have less than two weeks to work...
somerspoint.com
AC Electric to Install Smart Meters
Atlantic City Electric is starting the installation of new smart meters for its nearly 565,000 customers beginning in September and continuing through 2024. These upgrades are a key element of Atlantic City Electric’s Smart Energy Network, the company’s efforts to create smarter and more resilient energy infrastructure while providing new tools for an enhanced customer experience, according to a news release.
downbeach.com
AC Electric customers urged to secure assistance with energy bills
MAYS LANDING – August is Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Action Month and Atlantic City Electric is working to ensure its customers are aware of funding assistance provided by the federally funded LIHEAP program. For fiscal year 2022, $8.3 billion was provided by the federal government – the most ever to help Americans manage their energy needs.
WDEL 1150AM
2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware
Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
