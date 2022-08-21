ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

The Exit Zero Jazz Festival presents night concerts in Cape May Convention Hall. We are so excited to be back on the JEFF DUPERO…

By Cape May Attractions
 4 days ago
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and he…

Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing. Watch Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) enlist Baby (Jennifer Grey) as his new dance partner making for an unforgettable summer with music that will have you dancing in your seat. Plan a special date or a fun girl’s night out — you’ll have the time of your life! The movie begins at sundown.
CAPE MAY, NJ
The Cape May Point Science Center held their groundbreaking event at Lehigh Avenue in Cape May Point on Monday, August 8. The building, formerly St. Mary by the Sea, has officially been historically preserved with more to come to reimagine the building as a world-class science center by the sea.
CAPE MAY POINT, NJ
Cape May, NJ
30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #capemay #capemaynj #njwhales...
Cape Gazette

Southern Delaware Chorale season performances to start Dec. 4

The Southern Delaware Chorale announced its performance schedule for the 2022-23 season. Under the baton of Artistic Director Dr. Colin Armstrong and Assistant Conductor Sarah Rose, the chorale will perform Classic Holiday Favorites at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. The program will feature familiar holiday songs and audience sing-alongs.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
John Pizzarelli
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes Ryan Arias to residency program faculty

Beebe Healthcare announced Ryan Arias, DO, is joining the faculty of its R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education. He will be a core faculty member of the family medicine residency program and will also see patients at Long Neck Primary Care. Arias will care for patients of all ages,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN, JILL CRAVEN

(Wilmington, DE 19808) This afternoon (Aug 23) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Limerick Circle in the community of Linden Green II, for the report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 43-year-old Jill Craven...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Route 13 NB Closed Sunday Due To Crash Involving County Police

The New Castle County Police are investigating an accident that reportedly involved a County Officer. Just after 10:30, Sunday evening rescue crews responded to Route 13 NB under I-295 for reports of a crash with injuries. Arriving crews transported one patient to the hospital, however, it is not clear if...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
somerspoint.com

AC Electric to Install Smart Meters

Atlantic City Electric is starting the installation of new smart meters for its nearly 565,000 customers beginning in September and continuing through 2024. These upgrades are a key element of Atlantic City Electric’s Smart Energy Network, the company’s efforts to create smarter and more resilient energy infrastructure while providing new tools for an enhanced customer experience, according to a news release.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

AC Electric customers urged to secure assistance with energy bills

MAYS LANDING – August is Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Action Month and Atlantic City Electric is working to ensure its customers are aware of funding assistance provided by the federally funded LIHEAP program. For fiscal year 2022, $8.3 billion was provided by the federal government – the most ever to help Americans manage their energy needs.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware

Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
SMYRNA, DE

