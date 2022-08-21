Beach? Beer? Beach? Beer? Ugh, I can’t decide. How about an easy decision, head to 7 Mile Brewery, and grab THE OG SHORTEA, yes…

Read full article on original website
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Today is EAT A PEACH DAY! And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long. #teabythese…
And August is Peach Month…. Get 10% Off All Peach Teas at Tea by the Sea all month long.
Lavender Butterfly…. A green tea with a floral finish and lavender notes! Visit the shop or order online…. https://teaincape…
Lavender Butterfly…. A green tea with a floral finish and lavender notes!. Visit the shop or order online…. https://teaincapemay.com/products/lavender-butterfly.
The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included! Open daily 10am-4pm #naswildwoo…
The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included!.
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for “The Lifespan of a Fact” running August 31st-October 2nd #capem…
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for "The Lifespan of a Fact" running August 31st-October 2nd #capemaystagenj #capemay #capemaynj #theater #njstage #njstagemagazine #njtheateralliance #nj #capemaycounty.
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and he…
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing. Watch Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) enlist Baby (Jennifer Grey) as his new dance partner making for an unforgettable summer with music that will have you dancing in your seat. Plan a special date or a fun girl’s night out — you’ll have the time of your life! The movie begins at sundown.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
What a surprise!! Our friend Gayle Stahlhuth from East Lynne Theater (second from right) brought Jared Noah Aronoff in to visit …
What a surprise!! Our friend Gayle Stahlhuth from East Lynne Theater (second from right) brought Jared Noah Aronoff in to visit us! Both Jared (left) and Andy Bispels (second from left) began working at Bath Time while working on summer shows with East Lynne Theater Company! Other ELTC actors and interns who found work at Bath Time while in Cape May were Michael Beebe and Leon Morgan. Jared left after his 2017 performance in the play AH, WILDERNESS! But Andrea has returned each summer! Jared visited Gayle for the day and it became a wonderful surprise visit for all of us!!
Photos from Exit Zero's post
The Cape May Point Science Center held their groundbreaking event at Lehigh Avenue in Cape May Point on Monday, August 8. The building, formerly St. Mary by the Sea, has officially been historically preserved with more to come to reimagine the building as a world-class science center by the sea.
Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective...
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #capemay #capemaynj #njwhales...
Couple transforms historic bank into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem County's first Brewery
Mike and Rebecca Melniczuk purchased the iconic First National Bank in Woodstown, N.J., and transformed it into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem Co
#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the…
#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the immense Allied naval airpower in the Pacific could be photographed. His surface fleet had been photographed days earlier during Operation Snapshot.
Visiting Cape May, New Jersey? Check out this floating restaurant
Picture this: you’re spending a day at the Jersey shore and it’s nearing lunchtime. You didn’t pack anything to eat but your stomach is grumbling. Packing up all of your stuff and walking all the way back to your place is a hassle, wouldn’t you want an easier solution?
BioBlitz at CMBO’s Center for Research and Education | New Jersey Audubon
Join CMBO Naturalists and staff, along with local wildlife experts as we work to uncover and identify the variety of species that call our Center for Research and Education (CRE) home! How will we be doing this? By organizing a BioBlitz! A BioBlitz is an organized effort to catalogue all living orga…
Cape Gazette
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes set to close in about a month
Years in the making, Bests’ Ace Hardware at Five Points near Lewes will be closing its doors in the coming weeks. If everything goes as planned, the Best family will reopen a new hardware store around the corner soon afterward at the former R.E. Michel Company location off Route 9.
Photos from New Jersey Audubon's post
Parke’s Place – This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a female Marbled Orbweaver Spider (AKA The Pumpkin Spider) in his yard! According to Penn State Extension, “The webs of the Pumpkin Spider are oriented vertically and have a “signal” thread attached to the center that notifies the spider when prey has been captured. Unlike the Argiope garden spiders, the Pumpkin Spider hides in a silken retreat to the side of the web (at the end of the signal thread). Adults construct this retreat using leaves folded over and held together with silk. Immature spiders make their retreats out of silk only. Egg sacs, which contain several hundred eggs, are generally deposited in October and are constructed of white silk formed in a flattened sphere. Immature spiders emerge from the sacs in spring.” When gardening for wildlife, let the spiders in! Spiders are beneficial predators and serve a significant role in keeping populations of many insect pests in check. What’s in your yard? We want to know!
Food Truck at Airport Now Open
A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
Just In: County Police Tell Local Residents To Shelter In Place Tuesday Morning
New Castle County Police have locked down a street in Richarson Park early Tuesday. At around 7:15 this morning residents received a reverse 911 call telling them to shelter in place due to an active crime scene and investigation in the area. Residents tell FSU that police have blocked both...
Anglers Want Sea Isle’s Ban on Shark Fishing Repealed
Local fishermen urged Sea Isle City officials Tuesday to repeal a newly enacted ban on shark fishing, saying they fear it will lead to a broader backlash of other beach communities at the Jersey Shore taking similar action. Appearing at a City Council meeting, the fishermen said they fully agreed...
Danger Zone: What It’s Really Like to Fly in an F-16 Fighter Jet
Just before the 2017 Atlantic City Air Show, I got the ride of my life in an actual F-16 fighter jet. In honor of this year's festivities, I thought I'd show you what it's really like to experience that kind of high. I applied for YEARS to take this flight....
