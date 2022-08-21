ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Beach? Beer? Beach? Beer? Ugh, I can’t decide. How about an easy decision, head to 7 Mile Brewery, and grab THE OG SHORTEA, yes…

By Cape May Attractions
 4 days ago
Lavender Butterfly…. A green tea with a floral finish and lavender notes! Visit the shop or order online…. https://teaincape…

Lavender Butterfly…. A green tea with a floral finish and lavender notes!. Visit the shop or order online…. https://teaincapemay.com/products/lavender-butterfly.
CAPE MAY, NJ
The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included! Open daily 10am-4pm #naswildwoo…

The Perfect "NOT A BEACH DAY" Activity for the Entire Family…. friendly leashed pets included!.
CAPE MAY, NJ
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for “The Lifespan of a Fact” running August 31st-October 2nd #capem…

The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for "The Lifespan of a Fact" running August 31st-October 2nd #capemaystagenj #capemay #capemaynj #theater #njstage #njstagemagazine #njtheateralliance #nj #capemaycounty.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and he…

Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing. Watch Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) enlist Baby (Jennifer Grey) as his new dance partner making for an unforgettable summer with music that will have you dancing in your seat. Plan a special date or a fun girl’s night out — you’ll have the time of your life! The movie begins at sundown.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
What a surprise!! Our friend Gayle Stahlhuth from East Lynne Theater (second from right) brought Jared Noah Aronoff in to visit …

What a surprise!! Our friend Gayle Stahlhuth from East Lynne Theater (second from right) brought Jared Noah Aronoff in to visit us! Both Jared (left) and Andy Bispels (second from left) began working at Bath Time while working on summer shows with East Lynne Theater Company! Other ELTC actors and interns who found work at Bath Time while in Cape May were Michael Beebe and Leon Morgan. Jared left after his 2017 performance in the play AH, WILDERNESS! But Andrea has returned each summer! Jared visited Gayle for the day and it became a wonderful surprise visit for all of us!!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Exit Zero's post

The Cape May Point Science Center held their groundbreaking event at Lehigh Avenue in Cape May Point on Monday, August 8. The building, formerly St. Mary by the Sea, has officially been historically preserved with more to come to reimagine the building as a world-class science center by the sea.
CAPE MAY POINT, NJ
#Local Life#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Beer#Brewery#Alcohol#Bed And Breakfast#Tea#Food Drink
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #capemay #capemaynj #njwhales
#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the…

#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the immense Allied naval airpower in the Pacific could be photographed. His surface fleet had been photographed days earlier during Operation Snapshot.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes set to close in about a month

Years in the making, Bests’ Ace Hardware at Five Points near Lewes will be closing its doors in the coming weeks. If everything goes as planned, the Best family will reopen a new hardware store around the corner soon afterward at the former R.E. Michel Company location off Route 9.
LEWES, DE
Photos from New Jersey Audubon's post

Parke’s Place – This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a female Marbled Orbweaver Spider (AKA The Pumpkin Spider) in his yard! According to Penn State Extension, “The webs of the Pumpkin Spider are oriented vertically and have a “signal” thread attached to the center that notifies the spider when prey has been captured. Unlike the Argiope garden spiders, the Pumpkin Spider hides in a silken retreat to the side of the web (at the end of the signal thread). Adults construct this retreat using leaves folded over and held together with silk. Immature spiders make their retreats out of silk only. Egg sacs, which contain several hundred eggs, are generally deposited in October and are constructed of white silk formed in a flattened sphere. Immature spiders emerge from the sacs in spring.” When gardening for wildlife, let the spiders in! Spiders are beneficial predators and serve a significant role in keeping populations of many insect pests in check. What’s in your yard? We want to know!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Food Truck at Airport Now Open

A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Anglers Want Sea Isle’s Ban on Shark Fishing Repealed

Local fishermen urged Sea Isle City officials Tuesday to repeal a newly enacted ban on shark fishing, saying they fear it will lead to a broader backlash of other beach communities at the Jersey Shore taking similar action. Appearing at a City Council meeting, the fishermen said they fully agreed...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ

