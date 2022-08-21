Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Stanton volleyball ready to contend in talented Corner Conference
(Stanton) -- The Stanton volleyball program returns plenty of experience and is ready to compete in the ultra-talented Corner Conference. The Viqueens got their first taste of live action Tuesday night when they swept Clarinda and Lenox. "We're excited to get back on the court," Coach Jody Druivenga said. "It...
kmaland.com
AHSTW football hoping to build off strong close to last season
(Avoca) -- Few teams finished the 2021 regular season on a better note than the AHSTW football program. Coach G.G. Harris hopes his team's impressive close carries some momentum into the 2022 campaign. The Vikings took the KMAland football scene by surprise late last season, turning a 1-3 start into...
kmaland.com
3A champ Harlan focusing on the present heading into monster clash with 4A champ LC
(Harlan) -- Eyes across the state will be fixated on Council Bluffs Thursday when a pair of defending state football champions go head-to-head in an epic showdown on the KMA Video Stream. For Harlan, Thursday's contest is their first as a defending state champion since 2010. But as Coach Todd...
kmaland.com
Senior-heavy East Mills readies for early season test with Woodbine
(Malvern) -- The East Mills football team is looking to lean on its senior leadership as they push towards back-to-back playoff appearances. The Wolverines notched a 4-5 finish last year, which included an opening-round playoff loss to eventual state champion CAM. East Mills returns seven seniors on this year's squad.
kmaland.com
Harlan, LC No. 1 in Radio Iowa Poll
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Harlan come into Thursday's colossal matchup as the top ranked teams in their respective classes in the Radio Iowa Football Poll. Lewis Central is the top team in 4A while Harlan has the top spot in 3A. Lenox, Mount Ayr, Underwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are also ranked.
kmaland.com
Veteran Tri-Center opens season with Underwood
(Neola) -- Tri-Center football opens their season with a rivalry matchup on Friday against a highly-charged Underwood squad. The Trojans, coming off a 5-4 playoff season, are feeling they might have another playoff team on their hands. “We’re feeling pretty good,” Trojans head coach Ryan Schroder told KMA Sports. “We...
KCCI.com
Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
kmaland.com
Dorothy Bozwell, 89, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Lloyd D. Hansen
Service:Memorial Name:Lloyd Dean Hansen Pronunciation: Age:79 From:Hopkins, MO Previous: Day…
kmaland.com
Zakk Mitchell, 13, Elliott
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com. After the service, the family welcomes you to join Dan and Zakk on his last ride. For those that do not wish to join, a small gathering will be held at the shelter following the service.
kmaland.com
Jeff Miller, 64, rural Hastings, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Hastings Cemetery Perpetual Care or Indian Creek Historical Society Museum. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Cemetery: Hastings Cemetery.
Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years
ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all. Chaos Divers, a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan. “It’s been […]
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Iowa’s Most Famous Roadside Attraction is Total Bull [PHOTOS]
Nope, the image above is not exactly the kinda bull I'm talking about... but it's close!. Iowa. Land of corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle, and one really big roadside attraction. Oh, and it's completely bull. Now, enough edgy-but-not-to-edgy uses of "bull". It's more double entendre, you see, I'm actually talking about...
Iowa man recovering quickly after horrific tractor accident
The longest journey begins with a single step. "Each step I take, each thing I do is reminding me I get another chance," said Dan Hedden.
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
104.5 KDAT
[UPDATE]Iowa Queen Loses Title; Fights For Girls To Have A Voice
There has been a lot of talk lately about the Mills County Fair Queen who had her title taken from her over a photo. This was the third year Maggie Begbie has competed for the title. After two first-runner-up titles and a Miss Congeniality title, she finally took home the Fair Queen title.
KETV.com
Fremont man charged in death of Omaha woman after boating accident on Missouri River
LOGAN, Iowa — A 22-year-old Fremont man is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of a 20-year-old Omaha woman in a boating accident on the Missouri River in May. Garret Vanderheiden is also charged by the Harrison County Attorney's Office with boating while intoxicated...
Iowa man rescued from Appanoose County grain bin
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IOWA — A man was able to crawl to safety after being stuck in a grain bin for three hours on Monday thanks to work of first responders and neighboring farmers near Moravia. According to Moravia Fire and Rescue, both they and Centerville Fire and Rescue were paged at the same time to […]
kmaland.com
Zakk
Service: Celebration of Life MemorialName:Zakk MitchellPronunciation: Age: 13From: Elliott, …
