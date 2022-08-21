ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fayette Township, PA

Harrison News-Herald

Bread George collects 665 lbs. of tabs for charity

CADIZ – Brad George, son of Chuck and Sara George of Cadiz has collected 665 pounds of tabs (from canned beverages) to raise money for his favorite charity – the Ronald McDonald House in Pittsburgh. Brad is 39 years old and employed at Belco Works in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Saving the Tabs has become Brad’s hobby, and he has been saving them for a long time. He intends to collect and raise money for the Ronald McDonald House to offset the costs of the organization’s services.
CADIZ, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fire chief retires after 47-years on the job

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – After 47-years on the job David Lenz has retired as chief of the OR&W Fire District. Lenz has been chief for the 19-years. He first served as chief for nine years with the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department. Then, ten-years ago when it was replaced by the OR&W Fire District, Lenz was […]
MEAD TOWNSHIP, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities across Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith."This workforce has been through so much," said SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania President Matt Yarnell. "They've been called heroes. Now's the time to pony up and make these good jobs."Healthcare workers at facilities like The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Washington, Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehab and Clarion Health and Rehab...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Oz makes campaign appearance in Butler County

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, made a campaign stop in Butler County on Tuesday. Watch the report from Butler County in the video above. Oz toured the facilities of Robinson Fans, an industrial fan manufacturer in Zelienople. While there, he...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for several local counties, showers could be severe overnight

PITTSBURGH — A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. The warning is expected to end at 1:45 a.m. There will be humid and unsettled weather over the next few days. It won’t rain all day but showers and storms are possible at times over the next three days, which may push you indoors.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fetterman addresses union supporters at Pittsburgh rally, but avoids media questions

Hundreds of union members held a rally Tuesday at the United Steelworkers headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh to support Democrats that the union endorsed, including congressional candidate Chris DeLuzio, state House candidate Dr. Arvind Venkat and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. It was one of Fetterman’s first public appearances in Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Unity Township couple accused of severely neglecting two children

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Unity Township couple is accused of severely neglecting two children over the course of the past year. According to state police, a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl were both found to be malnourished and lacking in development. Court documents allege that doctors said the boy's muscle mass was equivalent to that of a one-month-old infant.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA

