Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
Harrison News-Herald
Bread George collects 665 lbs. of tabs for charity
CADIZ – Brad George, son of Chuck and Sara George of Cadiz has collected 665 pounds of tabs (from canned beverages) to raise money for his favorite charity – the Ronald McDonald House in Pittsburgh. Brad is 39 years old and employed at Belco Works in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Saving the Tabs has become Brad’s hobby, and he has been saving them for a long time. He intends to collect and raise money for the Ronald McDonald House to offset the costs of the organization’s services.
Ohio fire chief retires after 47-years on the job
SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – After 47-years on the job David Lenz has retired as chief of the OR&W Fire District. Lenz has been chief for the 19-years. He first served as chief for nine years with the Shadyside Volunteer Fire Department. Then, ten-years ago when it was replaced by the OR&W Fire District, Lenz was […]
Old Freeport Road to close for several months due to construction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting tomorrow morning in O'Hara Township, part of Old Freeport Road will be closed to traffic for several months.Public Works said crews would begin repairs on Squaw Run Bridge No. 7.Traffic will be detoured using Freeport Road. Work is expected to wrap up in November.
Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities across Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith."This workforce has been through so much," said SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania President Matt Yarnell. "They've been called heroes. Now's the time to pony up and make these good jobs."Healthcare workers at facilities like The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Washington, Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehab and Clarion Health and Rehab...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Oz makes campaign appearance in Butler County
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, made a campaign stop in Butler County on Tuesday. Watch the report from Butler County in the video above. Oz toured the facilities of Robinson Fans, an industrial fan manufacturer in Zelienople. While there, he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rich Askey: Mastriano’s school funding cut would mean lost jobs, lost opportunities for Pa. students
It isn’t every day you hear a candidate for office say, “Hey, let’s cut public school funding by billions, lay off a ton of teachers, and send class sizes through the roof.”. Yet that’s what state Sen. Doug Mastriano wants to do if elected governor in November,...
FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for several local counties, showers could be severe overnight
PITTSBURGH — A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. The warning is expected to end at 1:45 a.m. There will be humid and unsettled weather over the next few days. It won’t rain all day but showers and storms are possible at times over the next three days, which may push you indoors.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fetterman addresses union supporters at Pittsburgh rally, but avoids media questions
Hundreds of union members held a rally Tuesday at the United Steelworkers headquarters in Downtown Pittsburgh to support Democrats that the union endorsed, including congressional candidate Chris DeLuzio, state House candidate Dr. Arvind Venkat and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. It was one of Fetterman’s first public appearances in Pittsburgh...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
wtae.com
Unity Township couple accused of severely neglecting two children
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Unity Township couple is accused of severely neglecting two children over the course of the past year. According to state police, a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl were both found to be malnourished and lacking in development. Court documents allege that doctors said the boy's muscle mass was equivalent to that of a one-month-old infant.
Comments / 0