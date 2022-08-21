The best way to help firefighters working wildfires is a simple “thank you” — By Jim Mackensen. It is the third consecutive year of drought conditions, and the forest is tinder dry. It has been a long, hot summer, and dry thunderstorms rolling over the area have ignited several fires. In short order, these fires grew to thousands of acres. Many communities, rural properties and vital infrastructure are now at significant risk. Thousands of firefighters have been mobilized and face extreme weather in steep terrain covered with thick, heavy fuel. A large Fire Camp has been established at the county fairgrounds to take care of them.

ADVOCACY ・ 4 DAYS AGO