Cruisin’ Weekend wraps up in Atascadero with Dancing in the Streets event

Residents in Atascadero got to squeeze in some last summer activities this weekend.

On Saturday, there was some music and dancing going on thanks to the 6th annual Dancing in the Streets event on Palma Avenue.

Among the local bands that performed were Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters, The Counterfeit Kings, Steppin' Out and Burning James and the All-Stars.

Dancing in the Streets was also part of the Cruisin' Weekend line up.

Before the dance off, the Mid-State Cruisers Car Show took place at Atascadero Lake where people checked out the interiors and exteriors of dozens of antique vehicles. The cars then cruised down to City Hall.

"I think we've covered it all with dancing in the streets this year, and we're probably expecting throughout the night around 5000 people," said Terrie Banish, the deputy city manager for the City of Atascadero.

Attendees enjoyed the event for free. There were also food vendors and local merchants.