Watch: Octavious Oxendine Talks Weight Loss, Improvement in Speed, Agility and more

By Wildcats Today Staff
 4 days ago

Octavious Oxendine has become one of the focal points of Kentucky's defense entering the 2022 season.

The defensive tackle has shed 30 pounds through the offseason and into preseason camp, turning himself into a different type of player in the trenches. Entering his junior year at Kentucky, he's is prepared to take on a leadership role on the defensive side of the ball.

"It's actually been fantastic, just losing a lot over the past couple of weeks, especially in camp, losing a couple of pounds and working everyday, sweating a lot, I feel faster, feel great," Oxendine said. "I feel more explosive, faster, quicker...I can read stuff faster, move my feet and do things that I couldn't do before."

Following Kentucky's second scrimmage of the fall on Saturday, Oxendine spoke with the media, discussing his newfound physique, how he's improved on and off the field, what his expectations are for the defense and more.

