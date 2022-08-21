Read full article on original website
leeuniversity.edu
Voices of Lee Reunion Group to Give Community Concert
Current and former members of Lee University’s a cappella ensemble Voices of Lee (VOL) will perform Saturday, Sept. 10, to celebrate the dedication of the Danny Murray Recording Studio, named in honor of the VOL’s long-time director. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. in Pangle Hall, located on Lee’s campus.
walkercountyga.gov
Walker County Ag Festival Returns September 17th
Preparations are underway for the annual Walker County Ag Festival on Saturday, September 17th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center, located at 10052 Hwy 27 in Rock Spring. Organizers invite the community to celebrate local agricultural heritage by showcasing their best exhibits in...
31st Cherokee Fall Festival coming to Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in September
VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step back in time at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum with its 31st annual Cherokee Fall Festival. The festival will be on Sept. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and dance. In […]
tmpresale.com
Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show in Chattanooga, TN Nov 18, 2022 – presale password
A Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show presale password is finally here! Anyone with this presale info will have the chance to order presale tickets before they go on sale!!!. If you don’t acquire your tickets to Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show’s performance in Chattanooga during the presale you might not be able to order them before they sell out!!
wutc.org
Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm
This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Eater
Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee
Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
chattanoogapulse.com
CHI Memorial Named Best Regional Hospital For Eighth Straight Year
For the eighth straight year, CHI Memorial has once again been named a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. On the list of Best Hospitals in Tennessee, CHI Memorial is tied for number four with University of Tennessee Medical Center and Parkwood Medical Center in Knoxville. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville is ranked number one in the state.
chattanoogacw.com
Multi-million dollar renovation coming to Chattanooga's Westside community
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The historic Westside community is about to get a multi-million dollar makeover, according to a press release. The Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee partnered with the Chattanooga Housing Authority to invest in a new construction career academy that will provide training leading to family-wage jobs for graduates of the program.
beckersspine.com
5 orthopedic practices making headlines
From a new facility opening to more surgeons using robots, here are five stories involving orthopedic practices reported on by Becker's since Aug. 1:. 1. Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates in Morgantown, W.Va., opened its new center in Bridgeport; it will offer the full range of orthopedic services. 2. Parkridge Medical Center...
franchising.com
Multi-Unit Operator Set to Bring First Big Chicken Locations to Tennessee Markets
Tennessee restauranter Jim Richards has signed a development agreement to open several Shaquille O’Neal-backed Big Chicken restaurants in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga markets. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” said Richards, whose development agreement...
WTVC
Hamilton County Health Department reopens the Adult Health Clinic
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sharon Goforth talks about how the Hamilton County Health Department is excited to announce the re-opening of the Adult Health Clinic. Also, August is Immunization Awareness Month. Stay connected with Hamilton County Health Department. (423) 209-8000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
mymix1041.com
Breaking News: Food City Acquires Cooke’s Food Stores
Food City officials announced plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy. See the press release online at Mymix1041.com.
WTVCFOX
Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
WDEF
TN enacts one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation this week.
Tomorrow Tennessee is enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Under the new Human Life Protection Act, providers that perform an abortion opens themselves up to being charged with a class C felony. No matter the circumstances. A Class C felony is punishable with 3-15 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.
Kingsport Times-News
Food City set to acquire Cooke's properties of Cleveland
ABINGDON — Food City can now add Cleveland, Tennessee’s, Cooke’s Food Store and Pharmacy and its five Fresh n’ Low locations to its list of properties.
Flying Magazine
How To Get to the Sequatchie Valley by Airplane
According to Maps of the World, there are 83 public airports in Tennessee. Only five of those are used by commercial carriers. What this means is, if you want to partake in the plethora of outdoor recreation in Tennessee, there is a good chance you will be able to fly your airplane to the destination.
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Justin Bibb announces West Side Market will begin transition to nonprofit management
CLEVELAND — While the city of Cleveland will continue to own West Side Market, a nonprofit will begin taking over day-to-day operations to address vendors' concerns. The West Side Market is a Cleveland landmark that for years has been shedding vendors frustrated with everything from electrical issues to leases.
WTVC
School bus with kids on board in accident in Ooltewah Monday morning; No children hurt
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — A school bus with 9 children on board was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. No one on the bus was seriously hurt. The accident happened Monday morning at Mountain View Road near Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Chattanooga Police say officers...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Monday, August 22nd
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Grant Bromley reports: In its last session before newly elected commissioners are sworn in Sept. 1, the Bradley County Commission is set to discuss recommendations for the Election Commission. Meeting at 7 p.m....
fox5atlanta.com
Child pulled from Pickens County school bus after punching adult, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County student faces disciplinary actions and possible charges after deputies say they punched one of the adults on board. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office say they responded around 3:15 p.m. to the bus that had pulled over along Highway 53 West after receiving a 911 call.
