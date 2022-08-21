CEDAR KEY — A number of people took to the water on Saturday for The Clambassador's First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim. Clambassador Michael Presley Bobbitt was the organizer behind the event, which was put on to help raise money for Cedar Key School's playground project. Bobbitt said in an email that 108 people took part in the swim, with 97 finishing the "full swim." Additionally, another 11 did not complete the entire swim and ended up climbing onto a safety boat.

