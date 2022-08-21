ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Unofficial Primary Election results for Levy County

Below are the unofficial results from the Primary Election for local races in Levy County. Desiree Jerrels Mills (REP), 5,521 total votes, 60.63%. Charlene Watson Calvillo (REP), 1,001 total votes, 10.96%. Billy Hinote (REP), 2,796 total votes, 30.60%. Tim Hodge (REP), 4,229 total votes, 46.28%. Laura E. Mott (REP), 1,111...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Spaight elected to long-held county judgeship; succeeds Yerman, judge since 1993

Local constituents elected Edward Spaight as the successor to a longtime Citrus County judge. After polls closed Tuesday, Aug. 23, for Florida’s primary election, Spaight won around 57 percent of the unofficial final results from the county’s 31 precincts in the nonpartisan race against Lisa Yeager for the first county judge group.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

What's Happening

Bishop Freddie Oats of Faith Temple Worldwide Ministries is having a Veterans Appreciation Fish Fry on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. The dinner will be offered at the American Legion Hall and all veterans are invited to attend. Two Rivers festival seeks sponsors. Dunnellon’s annual Two Rivers Music &...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

One-woman show comes to Dunnellon gallery

See how abstract and op-art painter Ro Martinez creates her work at her one-woman show, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” from Sept. 17-25 at Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery. The show kicks off with a demonstration and reception Sept. 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. at which Martinez will...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

City turns around Valerie Theatre

There’s a story Inverness City Manager Eric Williams tells about the city’s Valerie Theatre Cultural Center that symbolizes how far it’s come in the past two years when most of the theatre’s draw was nostalgic movies and mediocre ticket sales. Williams recounts when an acquaintance recently...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Wildwood man remains incompetent to face allegations he threatened judges

Edward Juan Lynum, the Wildwood 47-year-old accused of threatening four judges while a lawyer in Sumter County, has yet to comprehend his felony case in order to face it. Lynum’s attorney, Eneid Bano, told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard on Tuesday, Aug. 23, his client remained condemned to the Florida psychiatric hospital in Chattahoochee.
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hundreds come together for The Clambassador's First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim

CEDAR KEY — A number of people took to the water on Saturday for The Clambassador's First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim. Clambassador Michael Presley Bobbitt was the organizer behind the event, which was put on to help raise money for Cedar Key School's playground project. Bobbitt said in an email that 108 people took part in the swim, with 97 finishing the "full swim." Additionally, another 11 did not complete the entire swim and ended up climbing onto a safety boat.
CEDAR KEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Aug. 19 to 23

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 19. Kevin George Zicheck, 54, Floral City, arrested Aug. 19 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Separate DUI-manslaughter cases heard in court

A pair of defendants charged in separate felony cases for allegedly driving drunk and causing deadly vehicle collisions in Citrus County appeared in court. Here’s what happened Wednesday, Aug. 24, before Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Child-manslaughter, fentanyl-trafficking cases remain on for trial

Attorneys are ready to try the case of Jose Dorta III, the former Citrus County Fire Rescue firefighter and U.S. Marine accused of killing his infant son. Dorta’s lawyer, Michael Giasi, told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard at his client’s final pretrial hearing on Monday, Aug. 22, he’s prepared for trial on Aug. 29, but has an upcoming witness deposition of a medical examiner’s assistant.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Anglers Inn houseboat lodgings begin arrival at Pete's Pier marina in Crystal River

A flotilla of what will be advertised as floating, five-star resorts at Pete’s Pier started mooring at the largest freshwater marina in the city of Crystal River. After being towed roughly 3,200 miles from Idaho behind a semitruck escorted as an oversized vehicle, the first of three renovated 1995 Gibson wide-body houseboats arrived Friday, Aug. 19, at Pete’s Pier, where two cranes then hoisted the 33,000-pound vessel into the water.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Task force: After one year, opioid-related overdose fatalities trending down

One year since the Citrus County Opioid Task Force formed in July 2021, progress has been made, said Todd Hockert, DOH-Citrus Opioid Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) Grant Facilitator and Opioid Task Force facilitator at the Aug. 18 Citrus County Opioid Task Force meeting. The group, comprising government, health, law...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters

A second person was jailed in connection to an alleged operation near Dunnellon to breed and sell fighting roosters. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Edmundo Cuyos Sonza Jr. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a warrant charging the Inverness 56-year-old with 23 counts of possessing fighting animals. Sonza’s apprehension is...
DUNNELLON, FL

