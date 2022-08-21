Read full article on original website
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maine
MAINE - If you're looking for some of the best lobster rolls in Maine, you've come to the right place. We've gathered up our favorite restaurants to help you decide where to go. We've covered you from Wiscasset to Kittery, from Seaside to York, Maine. Read on to learn more about each one. And don't forget to sample the lobster rolls! These delicious pies are made with fresh Maine lobster and served with mayo and mustard.
WMTW
South Portland beachgoer fined based on surreptitious photos taken by local
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has specificregulations on beachgoers with dogs. People who support the regulations say they ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably. “It’s a public park and it really should be available and accessible to everyone," said South Portland resident John Pani....
Keeping it in the Family, Rare Blue Lobster Will Live at Becky’s Diner in Portland
Why Becky's Diner? Because it's family. Mark Rand and his son Luke caught the rare blue lobster while fishing near Peaks Island recently. It's a very vibrant blue! What will happen to the blue lobstah? It's gonna live at Becky's Diner, and not on a plate because it's a family affair.
Down East
On Portland’s Eastern Prom, the More Food Trucks the Merrier
In recent years, the Eastern Promenade park became Portland’s food-truck hub, with a dozen or more mobile kitchens crowding the curb any given day. Customers lined the sidewalk and lingered on benches and picnic blankets, taking in views of Casco Bay. Residents along the Prom, though, weren’t universally enthused — some resented the lost parking spaces, the packed sidewalks, and the constant thrum of the portable generators the trucks rely on for power. Tensions came to a head earlier this year when city officials instituted a plan to relocate the trucks to a parking lot a few hundred feet downhill, away from homes. There were only 10 spots available, but the city got applications for 14, so it assigned spots by lottery.
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
Is This Scary Urban Legend About a Well in Sabattus, Maine, a True Story?
We all know some urban legends. I mean, I learned not to flash my high beams at anyone that did not have their headlights on at night, or else they will turn around, follow me and try to run me off the road. There are so many urban legends out...
Watch Highlights Of Maine’s ‘Great Falls Balloon Festival
By all accounts it was a pretty great weekend to attend the 28th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Thousands of people in the Lewiston/Auburn area, and from all across the state checked out the high flying festivities. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the event was back at full...
Freeport Native Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Came Back Home to Maine
Half of the Grammy winning duo the Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart of Freeport came back to Maine. Back when the Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) hit it big in 2016, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best New Artist, life was a little hectic. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, from 2014 to 2019, The Chainsmokers played 180 tour stops a year. At the end of their tour in 2019, they sat down with their manager and just wanted to get away.
WMTW
Volunteers needed to mentor dozens of children children in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is desperately looking for volunteers. The organization said on Tuesday they had 37 children that were in need of mentors, including six girls and 31 boys, and more children are about to enter the program, adding to the need. The group served 231 children in Cumberland and York counties in 2021.
mainebiz.biz
Building Business: Maine’s builders busy building for themselves
Maine’s building boom in the last few years has been rivaled only by the addition of new space for the contractors themselves. The latest is MGM Builders, which bought a building where it had been a tenant, at 8 Turning Leaf Drive in Windham. MGM plans to “substantially improve” the building and also add additional rental space, according to Boulos Co.’s John Finegan and Sasha Bogdanovics, who brokered the deal. “[MGM had] been a tenant in the building for several years, and the time was right to invest in a permanent base of operations,” Boulos said.
If You Love Philly Cheesesteaks, Richie Ribeye’s Coming to Westbrook This Week
How perfect, I've been craving a Philly Cheesesteak!. If you love these guys in their Biddeford and Old Orchard Beach location, well you'll love them in Westbrook. Get excited!. TUESDAY, AUGUST 23. 652 MAIN STREET WESTBROOK. This bad boy could be yours!. They have been working on some milkshakes too...
WPFO
Some Maine communities break rainfall records
Heavy rain falling in southern Maine on Monday broke records in some communities. Many areas picked up over 2 inches of rain on Monday. The most was in York County where some spots reported over 4 inches of rain with heavy downpours. Portland set a new record of 2.19 inches...
Peter Geiger of the Farmers' Almanac shares a few tips and tricks with 207
PORTLAND, Maine — Each year the Farmers’ Almanac puts out several life hacks, things you can do around your home to make life a little easier.
tornadopix.com
Take a Casco Bay Ferry boat to Pecs Island
Traveling has its advantages. Like sitting on the beach on a Saturday on Peaks Island, off Portland, Maine, eating lobster rolls, watching the sailboats, and enjoying the cool Atlantic breeze. Traveling has pain. Like Southwest which canceled your flight to Chicago on Saturday night, with no more flights available from...
Volunteers give free coffee to people experiencing homelessness in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The issue of homelessness tends to become more visible in the warm summer months in Maine. People usually spend more time outside on the streets instead of looking for shelter 24/7 indoors. In many ways, this season serves as a wake-up call and a reminder that this problem has not been solved.
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
WMTW
Maine got how much rain?!?! Old records broken
PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy rain fell for several hours across southern Maine Monday, setting some records. In Portland, 2.19 inches of rain fell, smashing the old record for rainfall on August 22. The previous record was 1.85 inches set in 1885. Before Tuesday's rain, Portland was facing an 8.66...
mainebiz.biz
Years in the making, a $55M cold-storage facility breaks ground in Portland
A long-delayed project to create a cold-storage warehouse on Portland's waterfront was set to break ground Monday and head toward a February 2024 completion date. The project, which was approved by the Portland Planning Board in October 2020 and did not require a City Council vote, has an estimated cost of $55 million.
