Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls is ready to finish this season
The Gooding Senators are losing a lot from last year's state semifinal team, but they are ready to compete again this season. Gridiron Grind: The Filer Wildcats have their eyes set on their first playoff appearance since 2015. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM MDT.
Gridiron Grind: The Filer Wildcats have their eyes set on the program’s first playoff appearance since 2015
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Finishing yards away from a playoff appearance in last year’s 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) Kansas City Playoff is just motivation for this year’s Filer Wildcat team. “They felt like the best team did not make it to that playoff spot, and...
Sun Valley opens season with win over Buhl; soccer roundup
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley Community School used a second half goal from a freshman to beat Buhl Monday night. Freshman Chris Arenas scored the lone goal for the Cutthroats. OTHER BOYS SCORES. Wendell 3, Bliss 1. Gooding 3, Kimberly 1. Edgar Magana had two goals for the...
Live on Rise and Shine: Magic Valley Little Theater
The Gooding Senators are losing a lot from last year's state semifinal team, but they are ready to compete again this season.
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Twin Falls business is selling an adrenaline rush
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world, where the owner can offer the experience. “It is the king of all adrenaline rushes. You...
Tuesday evening's online weather update {8/23/2022}
Live on Rise and Shine: Magic Valley Little Theater. Gridiron Grind: Gooding has big
The next steps for the Twin Falls City Council candidates
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 23 candidates have applied for the open Twin Falls City Council position. On this upcoming Monday night’s city council meeting, all 23 candidates will be present. Each candidate will be given 5 to 7 minutes to speak in front of the current council,...
Mental health activist Kevin Hines to share his story in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and one nationally recognized activist is coming to Twin Falls to share his story with the community. Kevin Hines is one of only 36 people to survive after attempting to kill themselves by jumping off the Golden Gate...
Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
Watch Earth's latest Moon mission take off from Twin Falls
One week from today NASA will launch the Orion spacecraft into space to orbit the moon. The Artemis-1 mission is the first step to putting American astronauts back onto the surface of the moon. And you can watch that launch live in a kind of virtual visual surround sound, in a first-of-its-kind experience at the Faulkner Planetarium in Twin Falls.
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
Just South of Idaho is a Testament to American Exceptionalism
Precisely 100 years separate the driving of the golden spike at Promontory Point and the first men landing on the moon. There are people who could’ve lived long enough to witness both events. Not far from where the transcontinental railroad united east and west is a park where Northrop Grumman has put some of its finest space technology on display. Both sites are within two hours and a fifteen-minute drive from Twin Falls.
Twenty two applicants eye Twin Falls City Council seat
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According the the City if Twin Falls website, “22 qualified applicants will vie for the open seat on the Twin Falls City Council”. The applicants will be given an opportunity to speak at the next city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 29. at 5pm, and make the case why he or she is the best person to represent the people of Twin Falls. Those candidates include:
Twin Falls 18-year-old Killed in Crash
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a Monday morning crash that killed a Twin Falls 18-year-old. ISP said the crash happened at around 12:27 a.m. on E 4000 N and N 3500 E, north of Kimberly, when the young man ran the stop sign in a Ford Fusion, lost control, and struck a tree. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the crash and then handed the investigation over to ISP. The 18-year-old, identified by Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley as Aiden Kirtley, hadn't been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. ISP said the driver appeared to have been speeding. The crash remains under investigation. Magic Valley Paramedics and the Rock Creek Fire Department also responded to the crash.
Opinion: Clear message on Idaho political aristocracy
I had the opportunity to attend the state Republican Party’s convention in Twin Falls last month. It was quite the learning experience for someone who has had no prior political involvement. Up until the recent turn of events, I had no desire to see behind the curtain of the political stage.
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE) - The Twin Falls County Coroner's office have identified the victim of Tuesday mornings fatal traffic accident in Twin Falls as 18-year-old Aiden Kirtley. No other information has been provided at this time.
Teenager dies after crashing into tree
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:27 a.m., near the intersection of East 4000 North and North 3500 East, east of Twin Falls, in Twin Falls County. An 18-year-old male, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on E 4000 N.
18-year-old dies after car leaves roadway and crashes into tree
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m. near the intersection of E 4000 N and N 3500 E, east of Twin Falls. An 18-year-old male, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on E 4000 N. It appears he was travelling at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, impacting a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.
