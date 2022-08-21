Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Principal’s Office: Parent Night, Open House this month at DMS
Our Title I Annual Parent Night will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 6:30 p.m., in the Media Center. This event allows for Dunnellon Middle School staff to share with parents and the community all of the supports that are in place to help our students and parents achieve academic success and increase involvement in the overall academic processes of our school. The ways in which our Title I funding is used to support the school’s academic goals will also be discussed.
Citrus County Chronicle
City turns around Valerie Theatre
There’s a story Inverness City Manager Eric Williams tells about the city’s Valerie Theatre Cultural Center that symbolizes how far it’s come in the past two years when most of the theatre’s draw was nostalgic movies and mediocre ticket sales. Williams recounts when an acquaintance recently...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hundreds come together for The Clambassador's First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim
CEDAR KEY — A number of people took to the water on Saturday for The Clambassador's First Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim. Clambassador Michael Presley Bobbitt was the organizer behind the event, which was put on to help raise money for Cedar Key School's playground project. Bobbitt said in an email that 108 people took part in the swim, with 97 finishing the "full swim." Additionally, another 11 did not complete the entire swim and ended up climbing onto a safety boat.
Citrus County Chronicle
What's Happening
Bishop Freddie Oats of Faith Temple Worldwide Ministries is having a Veterans Appreciation Fish Fry on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. The dinner will be offered at the American Legion Hall and all veterans are invited to attend. Two Rivers festival seeks sponsors. Dunnellon’s annual Two Rivers Music &...
Citrus County Chronicle
One-woman show comes to Dunnellon gallery
See how abstract and op-art painter Ro Martinez creates her work at her one-woman show, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” from Sept. 17-25 at Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery. The show kicks off with a demonstration and reception Sept. 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. at which Martinez will...
Citrus County Chronicle
Spaight elected to long-held county judgeship; succeeds Yerman, judge since 1993
Local constituents elected Edward Spaight as the successor to a longtime Citrus County judge. After polls closed Tuesday, Aug. 23, for Florida’s primary election, Spaight won around 57 percent of the unofficial final results from the county’s 31 precincts in the nonpartisan race against Lisa Yeager for the first county judge group.
Citrus County Chronicle
Handful of local murder cases progress in court
Several local murder cases were heard in court. Here’s a summary of what happened Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the courtroom of Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard.
Citrus County Chronicle
Faherty and Powers move ahead in School Board District 5 Primary Election
Primary Election results are in and Citrus County voters have favored Joseph “Joe” Faherty and incumbent Linda Powers to move on to the Nov. 8 General Election for Citrus County School Board District 5. For the Citrus County School Board District 5 seat, one out of the four...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County 2022 Live Primary Election Results
To keep up to date with live election results, visit the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections website as well as check the Chronicle's Facebook page and website throughout the evening for results and news on Citrus County as well as statewide races. Polls close at 7 p.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
County Commission incumbent Zalak wins primary; three school board candidates win election (copy)
County Commissioner Carl Zalak III defeated challengers Keith A. Poole and Rachel Sams on Aug. 23 in the District 4 Marion County Board of County Commissioners primary to advance to the general election in the fall. Zalak garnered 15,919 votes (38.3 percent), while Sams won 14,548 votes (35 percent) and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Child-manslaughter, fentanyl-trafficking cases remain on for trial
Attorneys are ready to try the case of Jose Dorta III, the former Citrus County Fire Rescue firefighter and U.S. Marine accused of killing his infant son. Dorta’s lawyer, Michael Giasi, told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard at his client’s final pretrial hearing on Monday, Aug. 22, he’s prepared for trial on Aug. 29, but has an upcoming witness deposition of a medical examiner’s assistant.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man remains incompetent to face allegations he threatened judges
Edward Juan Lynum, the Wildwood 47-year-old accused of threatening four judges while a lawyer in Sumter County, has yet to comprehend his felony case in order to face it. Lynum’s attorney, Eneid Bano, told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard on Tuesday, Aug. 23, his client remained condemned to the Florida psychiatric hospital in Chattahoochee.
Citrus County Chronicle
Unofficial Primary Election results for Levy County
Below are the unofficial results from the Primary Election for local races in Levy County. Desiree Jerrels Mills (REP), 5,521 total votes, 60.63%. Charlene Watson Calvillo (REP), 1,001 total votes, 10.96%. Billy Hinote (REP), 2,796 total votes, 30.60%. Tim Hodge (REP), 4,229 total votes, 46.28%. Laura E. Mott (REP), 1,111...
Citrus County Chronicle
Anglers Inn houseboat lodgings begin arrival at Pete's Pier marina in Crystal River
A flotilla of what will be advertised as floating, five-star resorts at Pete’s Pier started mooring at the largest freshwater marina in the city of Crystal River. After being towed roughly 3,200 miles from Idaho behind a semitruck escorted as an oversized vehicle, the first of three renovated 1995 Gibson wide-body houseboats arrived Friday, Aug. 19, at Pete’s Pier, where two cranes then hoisted the 33,000-pound vessel into the water.
Citrus County Chronicle
Separate DUI-manslaughter cases heard in court
A pair of defendants charged in separate felony cases for allegedly driving drunk and causing deadly vehicle collisions in Citrus County appeared in court. Here’s what happened Wednesday, Aug. 24, before Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard.
Citrus County Chronicle
Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters
A second person was jailed in connection to an alleged operation near Dunnellon to breed and sell fighting roosters. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Edmundo Cuyos Sonza Jr. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a warrant charging the Inverness 56-year-old with 23 counts of possessing fighting animals. Sonza’s apprehension is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Aug. 19 to 23
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 19. Kevin George Zicheck, 54, Floral City, arrested Aug. 19 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
