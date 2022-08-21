ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

TheDailyBeast

Coroner Reveals ‘Empire’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death

Lindsey Pearlman, the actress known for her roles on Empire, Chicago Justice, and General Hospital, died of sodium nitrite toxicity in a death now deemed a suicide, according to People magazine. Citing an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the magazine reports that the coroner also found “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in Pearlman’s system. The 43-year-old actress was reported missing by family back in February, and shortly after, she was found dead in a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken,” her husband, Vance Smith, announced in a heartbreaking post on Instagram at the time.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.Read it at People
hotnewhiphop.com

Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"

Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance

Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Engaged?

Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Quad Webb’s divorce was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb was very open about her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show. They clashed over many things. One topic that was a sore spot for them was having children. Gregory wanted to be a parent. However, Quad said she had reservations. For her, it didn’t make sense for them to bring children into the world when they were having so many issues in their marriage. And most of the time they struggled to get along. Regardless, they did try to work out their issues. They asked for help from other couples they formed friendships with. Plus, therapy was also something they utilized to see if they could get to the root of their problems.
