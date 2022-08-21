KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) - K.C. Wolf and Chiefs cheerleaders welcomed Kansas City Public Schools students back to school today with high fives and open arms. “For the kids to know we care about them and are excited about their first day of school, we hope that shows a signal that they are cared about and that they are going to have a great year,” Jeff Shafer, executive director of City Year – the group that coordinated the welcome, said.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO