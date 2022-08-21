Read full article on original website
Johnson County budget hearing draws ire of crowd
The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute documentary by the Washington Post.
Center School District adds metal detectors, clear backpack rule
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days after a gunman opened fire inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school this May, flowers rested outside honoring the 19 lives lost that day. In Kansas City, Dr. Yolanda Cargile says that was the catalyst for the Center School District taking action. “As we hear...
Grandview sets aside $100k for small businesses
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Grandview, Missouri, has set aside $100,000 in an effort to give small businesses a boost. According to a press release from the city, the Small Business Recovery Assistance Program will give a one-time cash payment of $5,000 to qualifying small businesses. The $100,000...
Small plane crash in Clay County leaves two injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plane crash in rural Clay County left two people with injuries Wednesday morning. The Clay County sheriff confirmed that the crash happened just before 11 a.m. The two people were aboard a single-engine Piper Cherokee aircraft when it crashed at the Roosterville Airport, which...
Overland Park fatal police shooting criticized in Washington Post documentary
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute documentary by the Washington Post. It includes a new 3D reconstruction of the shooting, which concludes the officer was on the side of the van and not directly behind the van when shots were fired.
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning. The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.
Blue Springs tenant ‘terrified’ by police shooting in their neighborhood
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims. Teresa Perry and other community leaders have their eyes on Hibbs Park in Kansas City to house a memorial to remember all the victims 14 and younger who have lost their lives to violent crime.
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims
The 2018 fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers is the focus on a new 20-minute documentary by the Washington Post. At the apartments near the intersection of NE RD Mize Road and NE Sunnyside School Road, people are used to hearing wrecks. What they're not used to is hearing gunshots.
Man who was fired pleads ‘no contest’ to arson at Leavenworth pub
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man will be sentenced next month after he used Molotov cocktails to set a fire at a pub in March after his employment there was terminated. According to the Leavenworth County Attorney, 23-year-old Troy Grimm Jr. pleaded “no contest” to arson in connection with what took place on March 22.
KCPS begins first year as fully accredited district in more two decades
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) - K.C. Wolf and Chiefs cheerleaders welcomed Kansas City Public Schools students back to school today with high fives and open arms. “For the kids to know we care about them and are excited about their first day of school, we hope that shows a signal that they are cared about and that they are going to have a great year,” Jeff Shafer, executive director of City Year – the group that coordinated the welcome, said.
KCPD investigating after man is fatally shot near 34th & Indiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night. At about 9:10 p.m., a 911 call was made about a man in the 3300 block of Indiana with a gun who was walking up and down the street, making threats.
Investigation underway following fatal officer-involved shooting in Blue Springs
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway following a fatal officer-involved shooting Blue Springs. According to Blue Springs police, it happened around 4:45 p.m. in the area of NE RD Mize Road and NE Sunnyside School Road. That is behind, or to the west, of the Walmart Supercenter.
‘It’s time’: Parents of slain Olathe woman still searching for answers 14 years later
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims. Teresa Perry and other community leaders have their eyes on Hibbs Park in Kansas City to house a memorial to remember all the victims 14 and younger who have lost their lives to violent crime.
Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence
The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park.
Bonner Springs authorities investigating fatality crash
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Bonner Springs are investigating a fatality crash in the area of Kansas Highway 7 and 121st Street. The crash happened shortly after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Information is limited about the crash at this time, but police encourage everyone to avoid the...
UMKC student, Pell Grant recipient reacts to President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Solomon Langley is getting his Master of Fine Arts at UMKC. He’s there on a scholarship, but he does have debt from undergrad. “I still ended up with a good amount. Between $20,000 to $30,000,” he said. Part of President Joe Biden’s student...
Man charged in connection with Independence double homicide
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence man has been charged in connection with a double homicide that happened Sunday. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Jayvon D. Rabb has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to court records, Independence police went inside an...
2 people ejected in 3-vehicle fatal crash in Belton
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash killed a passenger Tuesday night on a highway in Belton. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to Missouri State 58 Highway on a call of a multi-vehicle crash between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway. Two passengers had been ejected from one of the vehicles, with one of those passengers dying at the scene, according to the Belton Police Department.
2 KCMO homicides in the span of just a few hours
Starbucks on the Plaza, where employees tried to unionize in January, closes its doors. A sign on the front door of the Starbucks on the Plaza Tuesday morning read that it is permanently closed as of Monday afternoon.
