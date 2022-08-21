ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

FORECAST: Isolated storms possible Thursday

The summer feel is back for your Wednesday evening, Kansas City. We are tracking one or two isolated storms for your Chiefs Thursday. For the most part, fans should stay dry at Arrowhead. Better rain chances and a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert have been posted for Sunday. We are tracking a 50% chance for rain on Sunday, with outdoor impacts expected. Stay connected with us via our apps.
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Is that snow way up in Canada?

I am fresh back from vacation today. I will begin with a couple of vacation pictures. Meet my High School buddies, Dan, Joe, and Neil. Dan Suppan is actually the brother of former Royals pitcher Jeff Suppan. I met Dan when he was 14-years old and Jeff was just an infant! Dan, Joe, Neil and I just had a nice relaxing trip to the island of Kauai.
KCTV 5

Ukraine native in Kansas City reflects on 6 months of war

"Here in Kansas City, our heroes are like royalty. Unlike teams in New York or L.A., who can seemingly buy fan favorites every other year, Kansas City has known life without a national star and doesn’t take their time for granted." Small plane crash in Clay County leaves two...
CJ Coombs

The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner

Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Callie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This pretty girl is sweet as can be! She loves people and affection, and she enjoys being held. Callie likes her “bird” TV time and a window with a good view of the outside world. She is petite and it’s so hard to...
KCTV 5

Center School District adds metal detectors, clear backpack rule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days after a gunman opened fire inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school this May, flowers rested outside honoring the 19 lives lost that day. In Kansas City, Dr. Yolanda Cargile says that was the catalyst for the Center School District taking action. “As we hear...
