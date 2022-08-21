The summer feel is back for your Wednesday evening, Kansas City. We are tracking one or two isolated storms for your Chiefs Thursday. For the most part, fans should stay dry at Arrowhead. Better rain chances and a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert have been posted for Sunday. We are tracking a 50% chance for rain on Sunday, with outdoor impacts expected. Stay connected with us via our apps.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO