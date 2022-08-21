Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Related
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Isolated storms possible Thursday
The summer feel is back for your Wednesday evening, Kansas City. We are tracking one or two isolated storms for your Chiefs Thursday. For the most part, fans should stay dry at Arrowhead. Better rain chances and a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert have been posted for Sunday. We are tracking a 50% chance for rain on Sunday, with outdoor impacts expected. Stay connected with us via our apps.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Is that snow way up in Canada?
I am fresh back from vacation today. I will begin with a couple of vacation pictures. Meet my High School buddies, Dan, Joe, and Neil. Dan Suppan is actually the brother of former Royals pitcher Jeff Suppan. I met Dan when he was 14-years old and Jeff was just an infant! Dan, Joe, Neil and I just had a nice relaxing trip to the island of Kauai.
KCTV 5
Ukraine native in Kansas City reflects on 6 months of war
"Here in Kansas City, our heroes are like royalty. Unlike teams in New York or L.A., who can seemingly buy fan favorites every other year, Kansas City has known life without a national star and doesn’t take their time for granted." Small plane crash in Clay County leaves two...
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner
Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunflower farms to visit in the Kansas City area
It wouldn’t be summer in Kansas if there weren’t sunflowers popping up across the state. Here are six farms to visit in the Kansas City area.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
Kansas City, Kansas, man returns home 9 months after accident in Las Vegas
Tom Jochen received a warm welcome home in the Prairie Oaks subdivision in KCK following a Las Vegas car wreck that rendered him a quadriplegic.
WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City
Two people were hurt when a small plane crashed Wednesday in Clay County, near Kansas City. The post WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcur.org
Kansas City hospital leaders worry staffing, bed space issues will reach a critical point this fall
Hospital directors and health officers across the Kansas City metro addressed concerns with available bed space Tuesday, driven in part by low staffing numbers. It's already creating difficulty getting patients the services they need and could get worse if the level of need increases. Hospital officials across eastern Kansas and...
KCTV 5
KC Current joins in special Make-A-Wish surprise for KC high school senior living with cancer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ellie Torres, a senior and student athlete at Lutheran High School of Kansas City, had one wish. “I asked to get new uniforms for our school for the basketball, volleyball and soccer teams,” she said. In December, Ellie was diagnosed with a form of...
Crews respond to small plane crash in Kansas City, North
Crews in Kansas City, Missouri responded Wednesday morning to a crash involving a small plane north of the river.
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Aug. 19-21
Summer is slowly winding down, but there are still plenty of things to do in the Kansas City area. Here are nine events worth checking out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
KCTV 5
UMKC student, Pell Grant recipient reacts to President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan
"Here in Kansas City, our heroes are like royalty. Unlike teams in New York or L.A., who can seemingly buy fan favorites every other year, Kansas City has known life without a national star and doesn’t take their time for granted." Small plane crash in Clay County leaves two...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Callie
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This pretty girl is sweet as can be! She loves people and affection, and she enjoys being held. Callie likes her “bird” TV time and a window with a good view of the outside world. She is petite and it’s so hard to...
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing, endangered woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen on Sunday.
KCTV 5
Center School District adds metal detectors, clear backpack rule
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days after a gunman opened fire inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school this May, flowers rested outside honoring the 19 lives lost that day. In Kansas City, Dr. Yolanda Cargile says that was the catalyst for the Center School District taking action. “As we hear...
Comments / 0