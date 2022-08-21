49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked about his evaluation of RB Trey Sermon during his appearance in the team’s most recent preseason game. “It’s about what I thought,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWire.com. “I was glad that he was able to start the game and help us out through that. And it didn’t last that long, but he took advantage of the plays that he had.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO