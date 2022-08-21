ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

KTAR.com

Monsoon storms could douse parts of Phoenix area during Wednesday drive home

PHOENIX – Another round of monsoon storms is expected to hit metro Phoenix on Wednesday, possibly creating hazardous driving conditions during the post-work rush hour. National Weather Service meteorologist Isaac Smith said there was a 40%-50% chance for rain in the Valley this evening, with activity expected between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s professional bull riding team has a new home in the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state’s newest professional sports team has found a home for games and events. The Arizona Ridge Riders, a professional bull riding team, will now reside at the Desert Diamond Arena, formerly Gila River Arena, in Glendale. The arena recently announced a name change after a new partnership.
GLENDALE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Reversing Climate Change Locally – Scottsdale Looks to Make City Cooler

Let’s be honest: in the midst of worsening climate change, Maricopa County might not be the ideal place to be. We have spoken at length about the worsening water crisis perpetuated by the current megadrought; combine that with the fact that 110 degree days in the summer are already difficult enough, and it starts to turn into an existential crisis of livability in the area. Thankfully, Scottsdale is not waiting until things get worse before taking action.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Monsoon storm brings rain, power outages to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — More storms passed through the Valley Tuesday evening, producing heavy rain in some parts and light drizzle in others. Rain gauges in Apache Junction recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain, while some in east Mesa saw nearly two tenths of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup

Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup. A handful of Indian Bend Wash crossings remain closed as well: Medlock Drive at Hayden Road, the Safeway parking lot entrance from Hayden Road, and the Chaparral, Camelback and Indian School tunnels along in the path. The City of Scottsdale will be...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Monsoon storms moving from northeast

Tuesday's monsoon storms from the northeast have hit the Valley with dust, rain and even hail. As of 8:55 p.m., there are less than 500 SRP customers without power in Glendale. 7:40 P.M. As of 7:35 p.m., there are more than 3600 SRP customers who are still without power in...
GLENDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

State Route 24 to Bring Traffic Relief to Southeast Mesa

Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
MESA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Five Injured in School Bus Crash near Chandler Heights Road [Gilbert, AZ]

GILBERT, AZ (August 23, 2022) – Friday morning, five victims sustained injuries in a school bus crash near Chandler Heights Road. The incident happened around 9:00 a.m., near Higley Road. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. For reasons under investigation, a school bus with 59...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

Family-owned Frutilandia expands in metro Phoenix with 3 new locations

PHOENIX — Family-owned Frutilandia is expanding in metro Phoenix with the addition of three locations in Glendale, Chandler and Mesa. The Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant recently debuted its headquarters and drive-thru service on Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler, according to a press release. The location near 59th Avenue...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Surprise family dealing with devastating aftermath following storm

SURPRISE, AZ — One family in Surprise is dealing with more than just damages brought by the monsoon storm after a tree, taller than their two-story home, came crashing down on their property. It’s especially devastating for the Fernandez family because they recently remodeled their house and put it...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Thunderstorms, wind down power lines in Apache Junction, thousands without power

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thunderstorms from the north have hit the Phoenix area and are bringing strong winds to the East Valley. We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. More than 4,600 SRP customers in Apache Junction are without power because of the weather. Several intersections in the city are shut down because of debris or downed power lines. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning until 5:30 p.m. for the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ

