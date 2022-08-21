Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
KTAR.com
Monsoon storms could douse parts of Phoenix area during Wednesday drive home
PHOENIX – Another round of monsoon storms is expected to hit metro Phoenix on Wednesday, possibly creating hazardous driving conditions during the post-work rush hour. National Weather Service meteorologist Isaac Smith said there was a 40%-50% chance for rain in the Valley this evening, with activity expected between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Potential for more flooding presents threat to northern Arizona town's water supply
MAYER, Ariz. - The town of Mayer, Arizona is on high alert, as the potential for more monsoon weather could impact their water supply. More rain is expected for the area on Aug. 24, and officials are asking residents to get prepared, in more ways than one. Area officials say...
AZFamily
'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K
The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after truck blows tire, crashes into wall
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler reopened after a crash involving an overturned truck stopped traffic, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety on Aug. 24. DPS says the truck was hauling hot asphalt when it blew a tire, causing the driver...
AZFamily
Arizona’s professional bull riding team has a new home in the West Valley
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state’s newest professional sports team has found a home for games and events. The Arizona Ridge Riders, a professional bull riding team, will now reside at the Desert Diamond Arena, formerly Gila River Arena, in Glendale. The arena recently announced a name change after a new partnership.
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Reversing Climate Change Locally – Scottsdale Looks to Make City Cooler
Let’s be honest: in the midst of worsening climate change, Maricopa County might not be the ideal place to be. We have spoken at length about the worsening water crisis perpetuated by the current megadrought; combine that with the fact that 110 degree days in the summer are already difficult enough, and it starts to turn into an existential crisis of livability in the area. Thankfully, Scottsdale is not waiting until things get worse before taking action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Monsoon storm brings rain, power outages to metro Phoenix
PHOENIX — More storms passed through the Valley Tuesday evening, producing heavy rain in some parts and light drizzle in others. Rain gauges in Apache Junction recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain, while some in east Mesa saw nearly two tenths of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
citysuntimes.com
Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup
Cactus Park is closed for monsoon storm cleanup. A handful of Indian Bend Wash crossings remain closed as well: Medlock Drive at Hayden Road, the Safeway parking lot entrance from Hayden Road, and the Chaparral, Camelback and Indian School tunnels along in the path. The City of Scottsdale will be...
AZFamily
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix police confirmed as officers were searching the area, a man that matched the suspect’s description was detained by police. Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The plan would give Arizona teachers an immediate and...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Monsoon storms moving from northeast
Tuesday's monsoon storms from the northeast have hit the Valley with dust, rain and even hail. As of 8:55 p.m., there are less than 500 SRP customers without power in Glendale. 7:40 P.M. As of 7:35 p.m., there are more than 3600 SRP customers who are still without power in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Residents in Mayer advised to have water supply ready due to storm damage
Storms from this year's monsoon season have blown through many parts of the state, including many communities in Northern Arizona, and now, the town of Mayer is on high alert, as there is a potential for future storms to impact the town's water supply. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
SignalsAZ
State Route 24 to Bring Traffic Relief to Southeast Mesa
Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
L.A. Weekly
Five Injured in School Bus Crash near Chandler Heights Road [Gilbert, AZ]
GILBERT, AZ (August 23, 2022) – Friday morning, five victims sustained injuries in a school bus crash near Chandler Heights Road. The incident happened around 9:00 a.m., near Higley Road. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. For reasons under investigation, a school bus with 59...
KTAR.com
Family-owned Frutilandia expands in metro Phoenix with 3 new locations
PHOENIX — Family-owned Frutilandia is expanding in metro Phoenix with the addition of three locations in Glendale, Chandler and Mesa. The Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant recently debuted its headquarters and drive-thru service on Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler, according to a press release. The location near 59th Avenue...
ABC 15 News
Surprise family dealing with devastating aftermath following storm
SURPRISE, AZ — One family in Surprise is dealing with more than just damages brought by the monsoon storm after a tree, taller than their two-story home, came crashing down on their property. It’s especially devastating for the Fernandez family because they recently remodeled their house and put it...
Arizonans Will Soon Be Able To Chill With Dinosaurs
"We felt it was time to bring back dinosaurs to the desert."
AZFamily
Thunderstorms, wind down power lines in Apache Junction, thousands without power
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thunderstorms from the north have hit the Phoenix area and are bringing strong winds to the East Valley. We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. More than 4,600 SRP customers in Apache Junction are without power because of the weather. Several intersections in the city are shut down because of debris or downed power lines. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning until 5:30 p.m. for the Valley.
Comments / 0