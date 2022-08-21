ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, WI

High School Sports Xtra: Season-opening show 8/20

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fL658_0hPGNIAA00

(WFRV) – High School Sports Xtra returns to Saturday nights on Local 5, and we’ve revamped the show with new features, in-depth breakdowns, and familiar content alike.

Watch the entire show here and tune in on air every Saturday night at 10:35.

Game of the Week

Pulaski defeated Notre Dame 14-0 in a defensive struggle at Saputo Stadium, with junior running back Logan Shultz leading the way on the ground and defensive back Elliott Karcz snagging two interceptions to help the Red Raider defense pitch a shutout.

Band of the Week/Prep Spotlight – Neenah football coach Steve Jung in studio

Neenah head coach Steve Jung stops by the show to break down the Rockets’ Week 1 win over De Pere. Green Bay Preble earns Band of the Week honors.

Xceptional Athlete – De Pere quarterback Gabe Herman

De Pere quarterback Gabe Herman is a three-year starter for the Redbirds, but his greatest attribute may be his leadership over his physical tools. In this week’s Xceptional Athlete profile, we tell Herman’s story and how he’ll take on a new role for a few weeks after tearing his MCL in the season opener.

Team of the Week

Two Rivers earns Team of the Week honors after blowing out Random Lake 54-0. The Raiders honored legendary coach Jerry Bonino by dedicating their field to his namesake.

Local 5 Rewind

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

