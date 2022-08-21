Read full article on original website
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
NBC Sports
2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times
The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
49ers add former Pro Bowler after Jimmie Ward injury
A hamstring injury has put the availability of San Francisco 49ers veteran safety Jimmie Ward in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in jeopardy. In what appears to be a move to ensure they have the depth at the position by the time they take on the Chicago Bears on Sep. 11 on the road, the 49ers are reportedly signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
NBC Sports
Who is Triston Casas? Get to know Red Sox' prized prospect
All signs point toward Triston Casas being the future of the first base position for the Boston Red Sox. The 2018 first-round draft pick is one of the most exciting prospects the organization has had rise through its system in recent years. Casas could make his major league debut later...
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick
Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NBC Sports
Lefty Sanchez makes decision-makers look smart as Phillies win third straight
This was a game that illustrated just how different things are for the Phillies since they opened the season with two poor months. The team called up Cristopher Sanchez from the minors and gave him a spot start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. The move was designed to...
49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation
The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
Look: Veteran Wide Receiver Wants To Play With Aaron Rodgers
Kenny Stills is looking for help to land himself in Green Bay. On Twitter Monday, the veteran receiver asked his followers to "flood Aaron Rodgers mentions" and let the reigning MVP that he'd love to come play with him. A former Saint, Dolphin and Texan, Stills enjoyed a fair amount...
Rich Eisen Calls For Major Punishment: NFL World Reacts
NFL Network host Rich Eisen wasn't a fan of the low block that Thaddeus Moss laid on Kayvon Thibodeaux on Sunday night. Shortly after the block took place, Eisen tweeted that the league should've called this a penalty. He also said that this should get Moss fined and suspended and that "nothing less is acceptable."
NBC Sports
Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NBC Sports
Why Clark wants Giants to hold 'mandatory' batting practice
After 107 wins last season, the most in franchise history, the Giants have regressed to a third-place team attempting to grab one of the National League's final Wild Card spots. There’s no shortage of takes regarding what has gone wrong for San Francisco this season. Some have blamed the lack...
NBC Sports
Zaidi details offseason plan to address Giants' roster frustrations
Farhan Zaidi understands the current frustrations surrounding an underwhelming Giants roster and will look to address each and every one of them in the offseason. Following their franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the 2022 Giants (61-61) have taken a significant step backward, and fans understandably have been frustrated. Zaidi joined...
NBC Sports
'Little birdies' tell Simmons Durant to Warriors still in play
Could Kevin Durant to the Warriors still be alive?. Bill Simmons thinks -- and has heard -- a trade between Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets for the two-time NBA champion isn’t an impossibility. “I think the team’s the Warriors,” Simmons said on Sunday's episode of “The Bill Simmons...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Funny Aaron Rodgers Practice Video
Aaron Rodgers knew how to celebrate David Bakhtiari's return from the PUP list on Sunday. The Packers star QB made sure to pick up his Pro Bowl left tackle on his way to practice, bumping a little "Gin and Juice" in the cart. The NFL world was loving the funny...
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NBC Sports
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more money than Kyler Murray got: Report
Lamar Jackson has set a Week 1 deadline in contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens. And the Ravens reportedly are facing a "really big uphill battle" to get a deal done by then. Ahead of Sunday night's Ravens-Cardinals preseason game, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Baltimore has already offered...
Yardbarker
Dodgers, Brewers send aces to mound
The National League ERA leader will take the mound on Tuesday night, and that pitcher -- Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin -- has his team's offense to thank for the lofty perch. Nobody in the NL has a better ERA than Gonsolin's 2.12 mark, and while he gets all...
NBC Sports
Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve
Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
NBC Sports
Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility
Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
NBC Sports
49ers trim roster to 80 players
After 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Tuesday that cornerback Jason Verrett and defensive lineman Kalia Davis would start the season on the physically unable to perform list and non-football injury list, respectively, San Francisco has announced its remaining moves to reduce its roster to 80 players. The club...
NBC Sports
McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice
Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
