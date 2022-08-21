Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC・
F1 LIVE: Daniel Ricciardo says shock exit from McLaren is ‘bittersweet’ ahead of Belgian Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo has said his premature McLaren exit will be a ‘bittersweet one’, after it was announced that he will leave the team at the end of the season.Ricciardo joined McLaren ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 campaign, on a deal that was set to run until the end of 2023. However, disappointing performances since his arrival had put his position at the team in doubt, and McLaren revealed on Wednesday that the Australian’s contract has now been cut short.Ricciardo, who will drive for McLaren until the end of the current F1 season, issued his own statement on Wednesday...
