Daniel Ricciardo has said his premature McLaren exit will be a ‘bittersweet one’, after it was announced that he will leave the team at the end of the season.Ricciardo joined McLaren ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 campaign, on a deal that was set to run until the end of 2023. However, disappointing performances since his arrival had put his position at the team in doubt, and McLaren revealed on Wednesday that the Australian’s contract has now been cut short.Ricciardo, who will drive for McLaren until the end of the current F1 season, issued his own statement on Wednesday...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO