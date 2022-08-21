Effective: 2022-08-22 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Uplands of the Bootheel A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Hidalgo County through 630 PM MDT At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Animas, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Animas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

