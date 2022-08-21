Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Roncalli Head Basketball Coach Resigns for New Position in Monona Grove School District
The man who led the Roncalli Boys Basketball team to two state titles, a runner-up finish, and was named the 2022 WIAA Coach of the Year has stepped down from his position. Joe Garceau has accepted apposition in the Monona Grove School District. Garceau joined the staff at Roncalli Catholic...
WIFR
‘I think everybody’s taken officiating for granted’ Stateline teams struggle to schedule with football referee shortage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jeff Carr has a deep resume when it comes to his time as a referee. Carr recently retired after spending 20 years as an official in the Big Ten, with his biggest highlight working the 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC. The East alum currently...
WIFR
Beloit Sky Carp one of San Diego duo’s branding success stories
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A San Diego duo started a business reinventing brands for minor league sports teams; and the Beloit Sky Carp are one of Jason Klein and Casey White’s biggest success story. Klein and White formed an online forum called ‘The Klink Room”; where aspiring designers from...
Popular Illinois Brewery Reveals Big Out of State Expansion Plans
One of our favorite breweries in the 815 is announcing plans for a big expansion. It's the kind of thing you wouldn't expect but then again, this is the place that just created a beer-battered hot dog. What I'm saying is that you never know what they're going to do...
‘Live at Levings’ holds talent show finals
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another installment of “Live at Levings” took place Sunday night. The talent show finals and concert was held at Levings Park. The talent show finals kicked off the show, with the top three acts taking home cash prizes. The top prize was $1,000. Music and dance acts followed the show, including […]
visitbeloit.com
Wisconsin Welcome Center – Beloit
Wisconsin Welcome Center – Beloit is located on interstate 39 Northbound/ 90 Westbound just as you enter Wisconsin from Illinois. Formerly operated by the State Department of Tourism, we are currently operated locally by Visit Beloit. We enjoy serving visitors from all over the world and welcoming them to our beautiful state of Wisconsin. Our staff is trained to help with all your travel needs locally and throughout the entire state. Stop in for an Official Wisconsin State Map, a visitor guide, directions, weather forecast, information regarding road construction or just to say hello to our friendly staff. Get out and stretch your legs, take your canine friends to the Pet Area provided, have a picnic, quench your thirst and grab a snack. Let us help you with your travel needs and enjoy your stay. Welcome to Wisconsin!
Machesney Park’s Harlem High students get a sneak peak at careers
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local school is a couple of days into their school year, and students are being offered a unique learning experience. Harlem High School is allowing students to get a sneak peak inside their dream career. Though classes have only been in session for a couple days, one students said […]
WIFR
Spooky season in the stateline gets ‘twisted’ Sept. 16
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for its 9th season!. The 10,000 square-foot indoor spook show opens Friday, September 16 and runs each weekend through Halloween at 5420 East State Street in Rockford. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is packed with indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes and...
Curran’s Orchard opens this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curran’s Orchard, at 6385 Kilburn Avenue, opens for the Fall season on Saturday. Staff at the apple orchard have been busy all this week, getting the outside activities and food ready for sale. Apple cider donuts, cider slushies, apple and cherry pies, and more are ready for customers to enjoy. There […]
Rockford’s public pools close Sunday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall
It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
Infamous Ghosts Will Be Haunting the Streets of Downtown Rockford This Friday
Everybody loves a good ghost story, but what if I told you that you have the chance to witness some super spooky ghost stories come to life in Rockford this weekend?!?. (I've got goosebumps just thinking about it!) Take a Spooky Tour With Haunted Rockford. When it comes to our...
Belvidere rides for local Marine killed in action 18 years ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Marine Lance Corporal Branden Ramey is a Belvidere native who died giving the ultimate sacrifice for the country, and 18 years later his legacy still holds strong. An annual ride to honor the fallen local Marine took place on Sunday. Organizers said that at least 200 people came out, and while […]
WIFR
Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side. Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets. Limited information has been released about the...
Famous musicians from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is rocking. Many famous bands and singers have come from the stateline city over the years, but a lot of them might not be known as hometown heroes. Find a list of below of the most famous musicians that have their roots in Rockford. Cheap Trick: Formed in 1973, Cheap […]
WIFR
Gas prices in Rockford see’s nine cent decrease
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have seen a nine cent decrease as the city is recording $4.02 per gallon over the last seven days. The average cost of gas for the state of Illinois now sits at $4.25 per gallon according to AAA. Diesel prices dropped eight...
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
WIFR
The next few days: M.O.T.S.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not often that our weather remains consistent in these parts, but for more than a week now, that’s exactly what has been the case here!. Monday’s high temperature of 83° marks the seventh time in the past eight days to see a high temperature between 80° and 84°. All signs point to MORE OF THE SAME, or M.O.T.S., Tuesday, and quite likely beyond.
WIFR
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
WIFR
Celebrating Ulysses S. Grant’s 200th Birthday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Civil War Roundtable will be celebrating the 200th birthday of Ulysses S. Grant on Monday, September 12, at Memorial Hall along Main Street in Rockford. September’s meeting will feature a presentation from former Congressman John Cox titled “Ulysses S. Grant and Elihu...
