Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Related
Riverside gunfight leaves would-be burglar dead, resident wounded
A resident fatally shot a suspect who was apparently trying to break into a Riverside apartment early Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. The victim alerted police to a burglary in progress, then called back to indicate gunshots had been exchanged. Responding Riverside […]
Parents angry, ‘disgusted’ after Riverside girl attacked in elementary school restroom
“There’s no place safe for your kids these days.” That was a sentiment expressed by many parents as they dropped off their children at McAuliffe Elementary School in Riverside Monday morning. The heightened alert comes three days after police say a registered sex offender, Logan Nighswonger, 32, climbed a 6-foot fence and tried to sexually […]
foxla.com
Loma Linda pastor found guilty of child molestation; more victims suspected
LOMA LINDA, Calif. - A 57-year-old pastor in Loma Linda was found guilty of sexually touching and harassing a young girl, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Harold Dien was arrested in 2018 after evidence tied him to the crime, authorities said. He was sentenced to 120 days...
Authorities: Man found in possession of Molotov cocktails in Fallbrook
A man wanted in a Riverside County case was taken into custody following the discovery of Molotov cocktails and hand-held bombs in Fallbrook, authorities said Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverside shootout leaves suspect dead, resident wounded after attempted burglary, police say
A suspect was killed and a resident wounded in a shootout that occurred during an attempted break-in at an apartment complex in Riverside, authorities said.
foxla.com
Riverside home invasion leads to shootout; 1 suspect dead
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A home invasion in Riverside ended in a deadly shootout Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Windemere apartment complex off Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say at least two men tried to break into an apartment, leading to a shootout between the suspects and the...
Man charged with stealing $10K in designer sunglasses from Cabazon store
A 49-year-old man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon mall was charged today with grand theft. Demon Wannee Dennis of Hemet was arrested Friday after the alleged theft at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets on Seminole Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Dennis, who is being The post Man charged with stealing $10K in designer sunglasses from Cabazon store appeared first on KESQ.
Man convicted of rampage in two O.C. Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted today of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Charges filed against suspects who tried to kidnap baby in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of trying to kidnap a baby girl in Long Beach in broad daylight over the weekend. According to police, 55-year-old Stacie Wilson approached two women walking with the baby in a stroller near Pine Avenue and 10th Street Saturday afternoon. Wilson allegedly held what appeared to be a gun in their direction and demanded she be given the baby.
L.A. Weekly
Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana
A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
vvng.com
Parolee arrested after attempting to rape two women inside a Victorville business
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Pomona man identified as Alfred Vicario was arrested in Victorville after allegedly attempting to rape two women at a business. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an unknown problem in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
z1077fm.com
Suspect sought in Morongo Valley armed robbery
Sheriff’s Deputies are currently seeking information on a suspect in an armed robbery at a Morongo Valley business. Sheriff’s say that on Thursday (Aug 18), at 1:30 p.m., they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 49800 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Morongo Valley. Their report says that the suspect walked into the business, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded money and property, including jewelry and collectable coins. After the victim complied with the suspect’s demand, sheriffs say the suspect placed the property in a backpack and fled the location in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as a black male adult, approximately 30-years-old, and 5′ 8″ tall, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, and carrying a blue or black sweatshirt over his shoulder and a blue or green backpack.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Warrant Issued After Drug, Gun Suspect Fails to Show in Court
(CNS) – A 41-year-old man charged with illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics failed to appear in court Tuesday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Brady Allen Leatherman, 41, of Cathedral City, was charged with 16 felony counts of possession of an undetectable firearm, and one count each of possession of controlled substances while armed, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, possession of any short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of ammunition, according to court records.
3 arrests made in Inland Empire burglary, cargo theft ring
Three Pomona men faces charges of burglary and grand theft in connection with several burglaries and cargo thefts in the city of Chino.Police say they arrested 40-year-old Jose Portillo, 38-year-old Luis Garcia, and 24-year-old Daniel Altamirano in connection with a months-long burglary and theft spree that totaled more than $250,000 in recent months.Investigators with the Chino Police Department served search warrants at two homes in Pomona, in the 700 block of Cameo Court and the 2500 block of Catalpa Place, where truckloads of stolen property were recovered. The stolen property included clothes, car parts, electric scooters, and electric bicycles.The warrants were served after investigators watched the Cameo Court residence and identified it as where items stolen from Chino and neighboring cities were being fenced, police said.The three men were arrested and booked on burglary charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the thefts can contact Chino police Investigator Singh at (909) 334-3154.
foxla.com
VIDEO: LAPD officer saves child who wasn't breathing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer jumped in to save a child who wasn't breathing earlier this week, and the whole scene was caught on bodycam video. This all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro. According to the department, Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member at the station, when a nearby parent began yelling for help.
foxla.com
Remains of Baldwin Park woman identified after 31 years
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Bones found in Riverside County more than 30 years ago were publicly identified Tuesday as those of a Baldwin Park woman, according to county officials. The Riverside County District Attorney's office identified the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in the area west of Avenue 62 and Madison Street in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about four miles southeast of Coachella. Only bones were recovered, leading authorities to say that the remains had been in the desert for a long time. The remains were found two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18; suspect is arrested
A man was stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 2:57 a.m., deputies from the Highland station responded to St. Bernadine Medical Center for a report of a stabbing victim. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. He was identified as Joshua Naranjo, a 34-year-old transient.
knewsradio.com
Gang Banger Arrested For Attempted Homicide
Bag of crystal meth confiscated during arrest of a suspect in Hemet Aug 18th 2022. The Sheriffs Department has arrested 3 people linked to a shooting in Coachella on August 15th 2022. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served a search warrant at a home on North State...
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
Comments / 0