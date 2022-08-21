ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countdown to Kickoff: Einstein Titans

By Alex Flum
 4 days ago

KENSINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — The Einstein High School football team has posted a winning record consistently in recent years, stepping up under head coach and former Einstein starting quarterback Sean Loftus.

In 2021, Einstein finished 7-4, falling in the second round of the playoffs.

“We’re really kind of building a program, we’re getting a lot of kids out who want to play. So in 2019, we had 25 kids on the team and last year we were pushing 40,” Loftus said. “We expect to be closer to 50 this year. We’re bringing more young men into the program, we’re having more success and the community is buying into that as well.”

Loftus told DC News Now that winning a playoff game is no longer a goal, but an expectation.

“We want to make it even further than just being in the second round of the playoffs,” Einstein junior outside linebacker and running back Jullian White said.

Einstein is hoping to take a big step forward in 2022.

“They’re gonna think we’re the same old Einstein,” Einstein senior wide receiver and defensive back Cruiz Paul said. “But when they come to play us it’s not going to be the same. We’re hungry. We’re ready to reach that next step.”

Einstein will open its season hosting Paint Branch on Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

